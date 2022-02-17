The Samsung Presidents' Day sale is live - save up to $500 on major appliances

The Presidents' Day sales event is officially underway, and Samsung is kicking things off with up to $500 on major appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, vacuums, dishwashers, washers and dryers, ranges, and more. To help you find all the best bargains, we're rounding up all the top deals from Samsung's Presidents' Day sale.



Major appliances are always a popular category during the Presidents' Day sales, and Samsung is offering best-ever offers on its best-selling appliances. Whether you're after a high-tech refrigerator, a top-of-the-line washer and dryer, or want to pick up a new stick vacuum - Samsung's President's Day appliance sale has you covered. The tech giant is also offering free three-day delivery on select appliances depending on your location.



Below you'll find links to all the Samsung Presidents' Day sales, followed by today's best deals on refrigerators, vacuums, microwaves, and more. Samsung's Presidents' Day deals are limited-time offers that end on Monday, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: top deals

Over-the-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel: $329 $269 at Samsung

Save $60 - If you're looking to pick up a new microwave in today's Presidents' Day sales, Samsung has this over-the-range microwave in stainless steel on sale for $269. The microwave features a large 1.7 cubic feet capacity and is fingerprint-resistant.

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $399.99 $299.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $299.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+: $1,099 $749 at Samsung

Save $350 - This Presidents' Day sale includes a $350 discount on Samsung's electric dryer which can steam and sanitize your clothes. The 7.5 cubic feet dryer features a multi-stream function that helps remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria and helps remove odors, static and wrinkles.

AirDresser Clothing Care System: $1,599 $999 at Samsung

Save $600 - You can save a whopping $600 on Samsung's all-new AirDresser clothing care system. You'll never have to use an iron again with the Samsung AirDresser that uses powerful steam and air to relax light wrinkles and remove 99% of common bacteria, viruses, dust mites, and odors from clothing.

Family Hub 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: $4,699 $2,959.20 at Samsung

Save $1,739 - You can score a massive $1,739 discount on the Family Hub Samsung 4-door refrigerator at Samsung's Presidents' Day sale. The smart refrigerator has Alexa built in which allows you to control other Samsung appliances, stream music, share pictures, and more all from your fridge and completely hands-free.

