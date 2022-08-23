The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal

The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship.

Today's deal at Best Buy addresses our main complaint about the Google Pixel 6a at launch – that it's just too darned expensive for what you get. At $299, however, it's hard to complain. Not only do you get a super-powerful Tensor chip under the hood, but you're getting some fantastic camera features, like Magic Eraser, as well as the clean Android experience you'd expect from a Google device.

The catch with this Google Pixel 6a deal at Best Buy is that you'll need to activate your device on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Google Fi to be eligible for a rebate. If you're going to be pairing your device with one of the best prepaid plans on the market, then we'd recommend checking out Amazon's current price of $399 (opens in new tab) for the Pixel 6a. That's not only the cheapest price yet from the retailer, but it's a simple upfront deal that doesn't require you to jump through any hoops.

Another great option at Amazon this week is the standard Google Pixel 6 for $499 (was $599) (opens in new tab). Again, this is the lowest price yet on the device, and a deal that doesn't require a trade-in or a plan. Should you go for this model? It's a tough call, but it's worth it if you value a slightly better screen (90Hz vs 60Hz refresh rate) or a more premium build. The standard Pixel 6 features a classier glass-backed design, whereas the Pixel 6a features a more mid-range polymer (i.e., plastic) build. Either way, however, you're getting an excellent price for a very, very solid Android device.

Outside the US? Check out the best Google Pixel 6a deals just below.

Today's best Google Pixel 6a deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 w/ activation at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Pick up the Google Pixel 6a for its lowest-ever non-trade-in price at Best Buy this week. Eligible with a carrier activation on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi plans, this is a great deal if you're looking for a speedy mid-range Android device to pair up with a premium 5G data plan. While there's still a hoop to jump through, there's no need to trade in a device to get a really significant price cut.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, get yourself an unlocked device at Amazon, which is also offering its lowest-ever price on the Google Pixel 6a. While it's not quite as good a deal as Best Buy's on paper, there's no commitment to sign up for a pricey plan at a big carrier with this deal, which makes it perfect if you're going to go with Mint Mobile, Visible, or any of the best prepaid plans on the market currently.



Also available this week

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a higher-end device? Here's a fantastic option at Amazon this week – the standard Google Pixel 6 for its lowest-ever unlocked price. While this device is a little older now and features the same Google Tensor chip as the 6a, a better screen and premium design make it a worthy upgrade in our books. Even with the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) on the horizon we'd say the Pixel 6 is still a fantastic buy, especially at this price.

Not interested in the above deals? Check out this week's best cell phone deals (opens in new tab) for a full round-up of this week's recommended promotions on devices from Apple, Samsung, and other leading brands.