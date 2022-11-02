DreamCloud better-than-Black Friday mattress sale is about to end – don't miss it

If you're set on upgrading your bedding with a new DreamCloud mattress but you're hanging on until the end of the month to pull the trigger so that you can get the prices, we have news that ought to change your mind and get you buying today.

While it makes perfect sense to wait a few weeks to take advantage of Black Friday mattress deals – not to mention Cyber Monday mattress deals – if it's a DreamCloud you're after, we'd suggest that you could get the best prices by taking advantage of its current flash sale. But you'll have to get your skates on, because this offer is only running for the next few hours.

DreamCloud is a hot destination if you're in search of the best mattress or maybe the best hybrid mattress. Its luxury hybrid DreamCloud Mattress is one of our top picks and provides excellent back support; you can find all the details in our DreamCloud Mattress review. And whether you're after that or another mattress in the DreamCloud range, right now you can save an impressive 25% on you mattress, and DreamCloud will throw in $499 of accessories, including a sheet set, cooling pillow and a mattress protector.

This means that a Queen size DreamCloud Mattress can be yours right now for $899 with accessories included; if you were paying full price you'd be in for $1,698. That's a serious saving; it's one you don't often see from DreamCloud, and the company says that this deal is going to be better than Black Friday prices.

(opens in new tab) 25% off mattresses plus $499 of accessories in the DreamCloud flash sale (opens in new tab)

Right now everything at DreamCloud – from our favorite DreamCloud Mattress to the DreamCloud Premier and DreamCloud Premier rest mattress - is 25% off, with $499 of accessories (a sheet set, cooling pillows and mattress protector) thrown in. Don't wait to make your mind up, however, as this offer ends this evening.

This is a great opportunity to get a stunning mattress plus some worthwhile extras at an unmissable price, but with the clock ticking down (it's showing just over 13 hours left at the time of writing) you'll have to move fast if you want to take advantage of it. But don't worry if you've missed the boat; you can always head to our DreamCloud sale roundup to see the best prices available now.