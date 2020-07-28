The best Verizon deals in July 2020: free iPhones, discounts on plans, and more

Whether you're looking to bag a cheap phone deal, upgrade, switch, or even just pick up some discounted headphones, the latest Verizon deals are a veritable treasure trove of excellent offers. While Verizon tends to switch out their offers fairly regularly, right now there's some great buy-one-get-one-free bargains on the latest phones, a host of free Amazon gifts being thrown in, back to school discounts for students, and even a couple of free phones up for grabs. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $219.99 right now, for example - just $5 off their cheapest price ever in the US.

No matter what you're looking for, we've tirelessly searched through the Verizon deals site to bring you our favorite picks of what's on offer this week. Everything's been sorted into neat sections, which you can jump to using the navigation bar quick links.

So, whether you're looking for a deal on a new iPhone or simply wondering if you can get a discount on your plan, simply scroll down or skip to the relevant section you're interested in. Alternatively, you can head straight to the main Verizon deals page by clicking through the link just above.

The best Verizon deals available today

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 11 | Buy one, get one free with a new line

The iPhone 11 was already great value at $699, but now you can get another one for absolutely free when you purchase an additional line to your Unlimited plan. This offer is valid for Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $700 credited to your account over 24 months plus some free Amazon goodies - an Echo Dot and Smart Plug if you're switching.

Apple iPhone SE for $120 | $16.66 $5 a month with an Unlimited plan

Want a new iPhone but need to keep those monthly fees down? The brand new iPhone SE has tons of the latest tech packed into a classic form factor. Right now you can knock over $15 off your monthly bill when you purchase it with a Verizon Unlimited plan - a total cost of just $120 over 24 months for the phone, plus your plan's monthly fee.

Apple iPhone XS for $599 | $37.49 $24.99 a month with an Unlimited plan

Verizon will credit $300 back into your account over a 24-month period if you purchase an Apple iPhone XS with an unlimited data plan. To sweeten the deal, Verizon is also throwing in a free Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug when you switch right now, so not only are you getting one of the best iPhones ever, you're also getting some handy freebies as well.

Android deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | Buy one, get one free with a new line

Prefer Android? Luckily it's not just the iPhones which are getting the free phone treatment - you can also score a deal on one of Samsung's latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 Plus. In addition to the above offer you'll also get $300 cashback credited to your account over 24 months if you buy online, and some Amazon freebies if you're switching over from another network.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | Buy one, get one free with a new line

If you're not too bothered about getting the latest and greatest then you can also opt for last year's flagship - the Galaxy S10, which features a substantially lower cost overall. While there's no further saving being credited back into your account above the excellent buy one get one free offer you'll still be picking up those free Amazon goodies when you switch.



Motorola Edge Plus | Buy one, get one free with a new line

Motorola is back in the flagship big leagues with their latest Edge Plus handset, now available exclusively through Verizon, and with some handy offers to boot. Not only can you buy one get one free, but Verizon will also give you $200 in cashback over 24 months when you buy online, plus a free Amazon Echo Dot and Smart plug if you're switching.

Free phones

Apple iPhone 7 | Free with a new line

The iPhone 7 may be a couple of years old now but it's still a powerful phone featuring some of yesteryear's top-of-the-line specifications. As an entry point into the world of iOS devices, this is a great deal that would cost you $349 if you were to purchase the phone by itself upfront through Verizon.

Motorola Moto G Power | Free with a new line

A mainstay on best budget phone recommendations across the web, this year's latest Moto G device packs in a lot of fantastic tech for not a lot of money. With 64GB of expandable storage, 4GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, this is definitely the best free android phone you can get at Verizon currently.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A01 | Free with a new line

If you'd like that barebones, no-thrills smartphone that still carries the weight of that big brand name, then check out the Samsung Galaxy A01. While it's the most budget-minded device in Samsung's A-series, the A01 still features fairly snappy performance and a camera that's capable of getting some good shots.View Deal

Upgrade & plan deals

Motorola Moto Z4 | $250 off when you upgrade

The Motorola Moto Z4 is a solid mid-range Android option that's perfect if you're looking to get 5G and flagship features without breaking the bank. With a single 48MP rear camera, 25MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, and new Snapdragon 675 processor, you're getting some solid specs here for the money.View Deal

Upgrade | Up to $250 off select phones

You'll have to log into your account to see which specific phones are available for you, but right now Verizon is offering up to $250 off on trade-ins. Note however, this upgrade deal is only available for unlimited plans currently - not limited or prepaid.View Deal

Switch | Get up to $650 when you trade-in your old device

Verizon will credit up to $650 to your account when you switch over from a rival carrier right now. You need to be switching from a postpaid option, as stated in the fine print, and will need to trade in a phone that's in good working condition. Once you do that however, you'll get a hefty reimbursement when you activate your new device.View Deal

Switch | Get $300 when you bring your own device

Bring your own phone over to Verizon and they'll give you a redeemable $300 e-gift card plus a free Verizon stream TV. You'll have to redeem this offer yourself via their Digital Rebate Centre within 30-days of your switch, but if you do happen to bring your own device over, you'll also have the option to skip your credit check.View Deal

Plans | Students save up to $25 a month with unlimited plans

If you're an actively enrolled student right now you can save $25 off your monthly plan when you pick up two unlimited plans and $10 if you pick up a single unlimited plan. You'll have to provide the relevant identification but you're potentially going to get four years of savings if you meet the requirements.

Accessory deals

Apple AirPods Pro | $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Save $30 on a pair of AirPods Pro this week at Verizon - just $5 off their cheapest ever price. Apple's latest top-of-the-line AirPods feature active noise cancelation, customizable silicone earbuds, 5 hours of battery life, and best-in-class device pairing. You're also getting a wireless charging case included, which can top your AirPods up to achieve 22 hours of battery life overall.View Deal

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones | $349.99 $199.99 at Verizon

Save $150 on some Beats noise-canceling wireless headphones this week at Verizon. The Beats Studio 3 feature full active noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, a comfortable, luxury build, and Apple's latest W1 Bluetooth chip, which allows effortless device pairing.View Deal

Logitech Wonderboom | $99.99 $59.99 at Verizon

One of our favorite waterproof portable speakers, the Logitech Wonderboom is on sale this week with a neat $40 saving. You'd be surprised at the volume these little speakers can pump out with their 360 degree, small but mighty form-factor. They also can manage 10 hours on a single charge and feature pairing for two devices up to a range 100ft.View Deal

Verizon Wireless charging pad | $49.99 $29.99 at Verizon

Save $20 on Verizon's own branded wireless charging pad this week over at their official store. This Qi-certified, fast charge-supported pad is fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so it's a good little pickup for those who want charging on the cheap. It's available in both black and white, has a durable aluminum chassis, and a textured silicone surface for extra grip.View Deal

Ubio Labs portable wireless charger | $49.99 $29.99 at Verizon

There's a $20 saving currently on this neat little wireless charger from Ubio Labs which is compatible with both iPhone and AirPods. If you're looking for a cheap portable charger then this a great option. The 3,000mAh is on the smaller side, so it's best used as a daily top-up for those of you who really heavily use your devices.View Deal