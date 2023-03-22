The best-selling Apple AirTag is finally on sale at Amazon for just $27

If you tend to lose your keys, wallet, or phone, then the popular Apple AirTag can be your long-waited solution, and luckily for you, the tracking device is on sale today at Amazon for just $27 (opens in new tab) (was $29). While the $3 discount might not seem like much, the highly-coveted Apple AirTag is never on sale, so even a small price cut is a reason to celebrate.



The Apple AirTag tops the list of Amazon's best-selling gadgets and rarely gets discounted outside of holiday sales like Black Friday. Today's deal is the first discount we've seen this year and just $3 more than the record-low. If you're looking to grab multiple Apple AirTags, Amazon also has the four-pack on sale for $89.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab).

Rare Apple AirTag deal

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for just $27. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $3 more than the record-low Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.



The Apple AirTag is a handy Bluetooth location-tracking device that pairs with your iPhone. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. The tracking device is water resistant, and several accessories are available from Amazon (opens in new tab) if you want to easily attach the AirTag to your keys, phone, pet collars, and more.

More Apple AirTag deals