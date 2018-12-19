The best Christmas headphone deals from Amazon

Are you in panic-buying mode ahead of the holidays? Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life, or stocking stuffers for your kids, Amazon has some fantastic discount across its headphone range this year.

There's a catch however – according to Amazon's holiday delivery calendar, today is the last day for standard shipping and free delivery if you want your item to arrive in time for December 25.

Although same-day delivery will be available in select areas right up until December 24, it's important to check each item's expected delivery date, as it can vary by region and seller.

Read on for our top picks from Amazon's headphone deals and you could make someone's holiday very special indeed.

The best Amazon headphone deals this Christmas

Sony WI-1000X/B noise cancelling wireless earphones $298 $198 at Amazon

We fell in love with these Sony neckbuds when we reviewed them last year, thanks to good noise cancelation and a fantastic level of audio quality – and with $100 off, they are an absolute steal.View Deal

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones $299.95 $239.95 at Amazon

Coming in ten stylish color schemes, you can save 20% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon right now, meaning you can get a decent set on on-ears for less than $240.

Jabra Elite 65e wireless neckbuds $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

You can save $70 on these fantastic wireless earphones from Jabra. They have a great, well balanced sound, and a decent eight hours battery life with the active noise cancelation feature turned on.

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earphones with Alexa $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon

With Amazon Alexa built in, these true wireless earbuds are just as smart as they are stylish – and you can save $50 when you buy them at Amazon.



Panasonic wireless over-ear headphones $79.99 $41.99 at Amazon

These retro-style over-ears are reduced by $30, and they come in black, gray, yellow, and 'sangria'.

Sennheiser HD1 in-ear wireless headphones $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

These wireless bluetooth headphones come with a comfortable around-the-neck design and up to ten hours of battery life from a single charge – plus a whopping $100 off the retail price.