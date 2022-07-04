The best 4th of July Apple deals: save up to $250 on MacBooks, AirPods, and iPads

The 4th of July sales aren't just about cheap grills and patio furniture you know - they're also a fantastic time to pick up Apple deals.

Best Buy and Amazon in particular are offering some of the lowest prices yet on a range of the latest iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and Air Pods today - all of which we've rounded up just down below.

Highlights? Firstly, check out the Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 at Best Buy for $1,049 (was $1,299) (opens in new tab). While it's a slightly older model now it still holds up great for 2022 thanks to that powerful chip - and today's price is a match for the lowest we've ever seen. If you're looking for one of the later models, you'll also find the newest MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 with massive $200 price cuts at Amazon (opens in new tab). While expensive, today's Apple deals at the retailer bring both these stunning laptops down to just $50 off their record-low prices respectively.

Of course, today's 4th of July Apple deals aren't just about MacBooks. You'll also find the latest iPads with price cuts ranging up to $90 at Walmart (opens in new tab) - a fantastic opportunity to bag a bargain on a powerful slate. Amazon also has its lowest ever prices (opens in new tab) on the excellent Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE right now - which are the latest models in the range respectively.

You can read about these Apple deals in more detail just below. If you're interested, we're also rounding up all of the best 4th of July sales (opens in new tab) over at our main hub page, which includes plenty more tech as well as today's best deals on appliances, mattresses, outdoor goods, and plenty more.

Today's best 4th of July Apple deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,049.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - OK, so it's not the latest MacBook Pro in the range anymore but the MacBook Pro 13 M1 is still an amazing buy for those on the hunt for a premium ultrabook. Not only does it have the speedy M1 chip that still really holds up for 2022, but a stunning Liquid Retina Display, great battery life, and fantastic design make it a great buy at this price - which is a match for the lowest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Want to go for one of the latest models? The stunning Apple MacBook Pro 14 is just about the best small form factor ultrabook money can buy right now. With the M1 Pro chip inside, these machines are capable of some serious performance in even the most demanding of applications. They come at a price, of course, but today's 4th of July deal at Amazon brings this fantastic laptop down to just $50 off its cheapest ever price.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 512GB): $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Alternatively, go for the best of the best and pick up the excellent Apple MacBook Pro 16 for just $50 off its cheapest ever price at Amazon today. More of a niche buy, we'd only recommend this machine for those who really nice a serious laptop for content creation or professional work. As the biggest and most powerful Apple laptop in the range, this 16-inch model is most suited to being a mobile workstation as opposed to a machine for casual use.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - If you've been waiting for a significant price cut on the latest Apple Watch 7 then you're in luck, Amazon's $70 discount is the best we've ever seen for the 41mm variant. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, while tracking heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll also find the excellent Apple Watch SE for its lowest ever price right now at Amazon. This fantastic new smartwatch from Apple brings a powerful chip and most of the latest features into a slightly more affordable package. For everyday fitness and activity tracking it's a great all-around choice, which only lacks a few of the more advanced features of the Apple Watch 7.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $499 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - This deal may be over at Amazon, but you can still find it live at Walmart – with this discounted price valid on all four colors, to boot. At $409 we're just $9 off the cheapest price ever on this excellent small-form-factor slate. If you're looking for a premium tablet that's easy to put away in the bag then the Apple iPad mini is a great choice with its mix of portability, premium design, and powerful components.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2 iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $799 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're looking for a really premium slate, you could consider Amazon's 4th of July deal on the Apple iPad Pro 11. This fantastic tablet is just $50 off its lowest ever price at the retailer today and a great buy if you've got a bit of dosh to spend and are going to make use of the heaps of power these slates offer. While not for everybody, the combination of a speedy M1 chip and stunning Liquid Retina display make the latest iPad Pros great for professional design applications.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69 - The best 4th of July AirPods deal is on the latest AirPods Pro model at Amazon - although it's about $20 off its cheapest ever price. Even at this price, we're happy to recommend this excellent pair of noise-cancelling buds with their great mix of usability, sound quality, and comfort. While a bit pricier than the usual AirPods, the Pro model are a worthwhile investment if you're going to be using them daily on the commute.

