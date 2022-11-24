The Apple Watch 7 is a smartwatch steal in these record-low Black Friday deals

There are already some fine Black Friday smartwatch deals doing the rounds, but the best is arguably a record price cut on the Apple Watch 7 that makes it an excellent buy for anyone in search of a premium fitness tracker.
The deals are available in both the US and UK on different versions of the Series 7, which is largely the same smartwatch as the newer Series 8, barring a temperature sensor and crash detection. At Walmart, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 41mm, Starlight) for just $279 at Walmart (opens in new tab), which equals its lowest-ever price.
In the UK, meanwhile, Amazon has just dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) from £369 to £299 (opens in new tab) on the Product Red version, which again makes it the cheapest way to pick up up a model that we called "the best Apple Watch yet" only last year. You also get the smug sensation of knowing that some of that price goes towards charity.
Both of these deals are among the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've seen so far, though it's also worth noting that you can also buy the Apple Watch SE (2020) for just $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)in the US. Still, the Series 7 is a significantly more powerful watch, with a larger display, always-on display and ECG some of the benefits, alongside a greater range of colors.
Today's best Apple Watch deal in the US
Apple Watch 7 (GPS, 41mm): was
$349 now $279 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This deal equals the lowest-ever price for the GPS version of the Apple Watch 7, making it a great time to pick up this fine all-rounder smartwatch. Compared to the Series 8, it really only lacks a temperature sensor and crash detection, and packs all the exercise tracking, ECG, Apple Pay and fitness-tracking treats you'd expect, plus compatibility with Apple Fitness (via a separate subscriptions).
Today's best Apple Watch deal in the UK
Apple Watch 7 (Product Red): was
£369 now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the lowest-ever price for a Series 7 version of the Apple Watch. The Product Red version means some of your money goes to charity, and this model has most of the same features as the newer Series 8, including exercise tracking, an ECG, Apple Pay, compatibility with Apple Fitness (via a separate subscriptions), plus all of the same excellent fitness-tracking powers that we've come to expect.
In our Apple Watch 7 review we praised its always-on display, which is larger than its Series 6 predecessor, and its fitness features. We concluded that "the Watch 7 is a great fitness companion for those wanting to upgrade their fitness, both mentally and physically".
This is because alongside the usual activity tracking, it offers mindfulness options that we found "genuinely refreshing". It might not be the newest smartwatch in Apple's range (that's the Apple Watch 8, which arrived in September), but the Series 7 is almost identical to that new flagship, aside from crash-detection and a temperature sensor for reading your body's heat.
In fact, our Apple Watch 8 review called it "the smallest update we’ve ever seen to the series", which means you aren't missing out on a huge amount by going for the Series 7. The Series 8's typical price is $399 / £419 for the GPS version, although it's available for $349 at Amazon in the US (opens in new tab) or £399 in the UK from John Lewis (opens in new tab).
More US Black Friday deals:
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, Apple Watch, clothing, vacuums, and toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2: on sale for $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops, appliances, and more (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas decor: up to 54% off trees, garlands, and wreaths (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts for the family from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, major appliances, and holiday decor (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to $750 off appliances, Christmas decor and tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off holiday decor, furniture, and Christmas trees (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: save up to $500 on mattresses, plus $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off UGG, makeup, Nike, jewelry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 TVs, major appliances, and smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, Christmas decor, coffee makers, and more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: toys, TVs, vacuums, and laptops starting at $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off couches, rugs, and more, plus free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals:
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: save on popular sets - plus free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)