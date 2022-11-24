The Apple Watch 7 is a smartwatch steal in these record-low Black Friday deals

There are already some fine Black Friday smartwatch deals doing the rounds, but the best is arguably a record price cut on the Apple Watch 7 that makes it an excellent buy for anyone in search of a premium fitness tracker.

The deals are available in both the US and UK on different versions of the Series 7, which is largely the same smartwatch as the newer Series 8, barring a temperature sensor and crash detection. At Walmart, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 41mm, Starlight) for just $279 at Walmart (opens in new tab), which equals its lowest-ever price.

In the UK, meanwhile, Amazon has just dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) from £369 to £299 (opens in new tab) on the Product Red version, which again makes it the cheapest way to pick up up a model that we called "the best Apple Watch yet" only last year. You also get the smug sensation of knowing that some of that price goes towards charity.

Both of these deals are among the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've seen so far, though it's also worth noting that you can also buy the Apple Watch SE (2020) for just $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)in the US. Still, the Series 7 is a significantly more powerful watch, with a larger display, always-on display and ECG some of the benefits, alongside a greater range of colors.

This deal equals the lowest-ever price for the GPS version of the Apple Watch 7, making it a great time to pick up this fine all-rounder smartwatch. Compared to the Series 8, it really only lacks a temperature sensor and crash detection, and packs all the exercise tracking, ECG, Apple Pay and fitness-tracking treats you'd expect, plus compatibility with Apple Fitness (via a separate subscriptions).

This is the lowest-ever price for a Series 7 version of the Apple Watch. The Product Red version means some of your money goes to charity, and this model has most of the same features as the newer Series 8, including exercise tracking, an ECG, Apple Pay, compatibility with Apple Fitness (via a separate subscriptions), plus all of the same excellent fitness-tracking powers that we've come to expect.

In our Apple Watch 7 review we praised its always-on display, which is larger than its Series 6 predecessor, and its fitness features. We concluded that "the Watch 7 is a great fitness companion for those wanting to upgrade their fitness, both mentally and physically".

This is because alongside the usual activity tracking, it offers mindfulness options that we found "genuinely refreshing". It might not be the newest smartwatch in Apple's range (that's the Apple Watch 8, which arrived in September), but the Series 7 is almost identical to that new flagship, aside from crash-detection and a temperature sensor for reading your body's heat.

In fact, our Apple Watch 8 review called it "the smallest update we’ve ever seen to the series", which means you aren't missing out on a huge amount by going for the Series 7. The Series 8's typical price is $399 / £419 for the GPS version, although it's available for $349 at Amazon in the US (opens in new tab) or £399 in the UK from John Lewis (opens in new tab).

