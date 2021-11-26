The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is one of the best gaming CPUs, and this Black Friday deal cuts $90

This year has been hard for enthusiasts setting out to build a PC, but when you can save a bunch of cash on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, one of the best CPUs around, with a Black Friday 2021 deal, maybe there is a light at the end of this silicon shortage.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $479, which is a solid $90 off of its retail price of $569. Or if you don't need quite that much power, you can get the Ryzen 7 5800X for $341, which is also an incredible $108 off. Not bad if you're trying to save up enough cash for a solid graphics card.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $569 $479 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, with 12 Zen 3 cores, is one of the fastest CPUs you can buy right now on the mainstream market. Not only is it fast enough for everything right now but it will remain so for years.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $341 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread behemoth, and may just be the best gaming CPU on the market, providing a solid balance of core count and clock speed. And on Black Friday, you can save $107.

