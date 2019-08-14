The Alienware m15 gaming laptops are up to $580 off on Dell's store

If you're on the market for a new gaming laptop, nothing helps make choosing easier than a massive discount on powerful hardware. There are lots great gaming laptops under $1,000, and now the Alienware m15 fits among them.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop $1,479 $999 at Dell

All configurations of the Alienware m15 are on sale right now, with powerful gaming hardware at a largely discounted price. The cheapest model comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor (CPU) and Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics processor (GPU).View Deal

The Alienware m15 is a thin-and-light gaming laptop, and from its cheapest to its most expensive configuration, it's a high-power machine. The most affordable configuration still packs a beefy Intel Core i7-8750H CPU with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of hybrid storage and an Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB GPU.

All that powers the gaming experience, which will be buttery smooth thanks to the combination of that internal hardware and a Full HD, IPS display running at a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is also bright at 300 nits, and an anti-glare finish makes seeing it even easier.

All that power is packed into a portable form factor. At 4.78 pounds, its not the lightest laptop, but the m15 is still backpack friendly for a gaming laptop. And, it's just 21mm thick.

Whether your focus is on gaming or productivity, the Alienware m15 becomes a strong option thanks to all of its powerful internals and discounted price. It also has no shortage of inputs, with ample USB ports, Gigabit ethernet, and even Thunderbolt 3.

The cheapest model starts at $999 after a $480 discount, but higher-end models can see that discount rise up to $580. Configurations can go as high as Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics and even include 4K OLED panels.

Just remember that, while this is an Alienware laptop with current parts, Dell has released an all-new version of the laptop with a completely fresh design starting at $1,499. Stay tuned for that full review in the coming weeks.