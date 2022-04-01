Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds drop to record-low price at Best Buy

Snag Sony's wireless earbuds on sale for $129.99

Sony WF-1000XM3 deal
The Best Buy Spring Audio Sale Event is happening right now with fantastic deals on headphones and speakers from brands like Sony, Bose, Beats, and more. One of the best bargains we've spotted are Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds on sale for $129.99 (was $199.99). That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the premium earbuds.

The Sony earbuds are part of the 1000X family of noise-cancelling headphones, which are known for superior noise suppression. The Sony WF-1000XM3 will adapt to the sounds around you so you can hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. The truly wireless earbuds also deliver powerful audio, work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and provide an impressive 24 hours of battery life.

Best Buy's Spring Audio Sale Event ends this Sunday, so we suggest snagging these noise-cancelling earbuds now before it's too late.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $229.99

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Best Buy
Save $70 - You can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy's Spring Audio Sale event. The truly wireless earphones feature Industry-leading noise-canceling technology and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life.

