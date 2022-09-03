Save big on our top mattress for side sleepers in the Helix Labor Day sale

Helix makes what we think is the best mattress for side sleepers, and there's a mega Labor Day deal on that could help you save big when you buy direct from the brand. There's a tiered discount system that means you could save up to $400 on your shopping cart (opens in new tab), depending on how much you spend, and every mattress purchase comes with two free pillows bundled in, too.

You'll save whichever Helix mattress you buy, but if you're a side sleeper you should definitely check out the Helix Midnight. This medium-firm hybrid contains a balanced combo of coils and memory foam to keep you supported and comfortable all night. It's not just for side sleepers, but also a good choice if you lie on your back, or if you tend to wriggle a lot.

Even at full price it's competitively priced, but the Labor Day mattress sales mean you can knock up to $150 off the MSRP, so the price of a queen drops to $1,099. To unlock the bigger discounts you need to spend more – so if you spend $600 total you'll get $150 off (use promo code LDW150 to claim), but if you spend $2,950 or more that discount goes right up to $400 (with code LDW400). So this deal really shines for people who are in the market for some bedding or a bed base as well as their new mattress.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight mattress: from $799 $699 at Helix (opens in new tab)

You could save up to $150 on our favourite mattress for side sleepers this Labor Day (or more, if you're buying accessories too). This hybrid offers a good amount of pressure relief and motion isolation, built to help you sleep deeper. If you tend to sleep hot, you can add a GlacioTex Cooling cover to take the temperatures down. Plus, you'll get two Dream Pillows thrown in for free with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Helix Labor Day sale: up to $400 off your cart at Helix (opens in new tab)

This Labor Day, top bed brand Helix is offering a tiered discount system that gets you a discount on your cart – the more you spend, the more you save, with a maximum price drop of $400. There's a wide selection of mattresses to choose from, depending on you firmness preference and sleep style, but whichever you go for you'll get two free pillows thrown in, a 100-night sleep trial. Helix mattresses are custom built in the USA and there's free US shipping too.

You might also want to consider the Helix Midnight Luxe, which offers a higher level of lumbar support, improved airflow (good if you tend to sleep hot) and a longer warranty period (15 years rather than 10). Because it's pricier, you'll unlock those higher discount levels, too – $200 off on the full size or larger.

If you miss this deal, head to our Helix mattress sales and deals page to check out the best current offer.