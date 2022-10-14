Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday shopping event is one of the best opportunities to snag a TV deal on a premium display, and we've just spotted an early on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV. For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 2022 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,097.99 (was $1,297.99) (opens in new tab).



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers a gorgeous picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, an included slim-sit wall mount, and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



While we can't predict you'll see a better deal during Amazon's official Black Friday sale, this is the lowest price you can find for the 55-inch QLED display and an impressive discount for a 2022 premium TV.

Black Friday preview: Samsung The Frame TV deal

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,297.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you're looking to pick up a premium TV deal ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 50-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,097.99. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

