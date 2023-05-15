Samsung is throwing in a free $50 voucher with the Galaxy S23 Ultra for today only

Samsung is running a Discover Samsung event this week ahead of the Memorial Day sales with a range of excellent savings across a whole range of its products - including exclusive one-day-only deals.

One of today's deals is available on the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is available with a bonus $50 store credit alongside the usual trade-in rebate of up to $750 off (opens in new tab) right now. Overall, the trade-in is still the bulk of the deal here but the added store credit is a great little freebie that's well worth taking advantage of while it's available.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $50 store credit, plus up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's throwing in a free $50 of credit with all Galaxy S23 Ultra devices today - a nice little bonus that's perfect for snagging some accessories or a pair of buds on the cheap. On top of this, customers can also take advantage of the Samsung Store's flexible trade-in rebate to get up to $750 off - a great way to save on both carrier or unlocked devices.

Overall, this isn't the best deal we've ever seen from Samsung (we've seen a $100 gift card being offered before), but it's a pretty great little bonus nonetheless. For example, using this bonus store credit you'll be able to get yourself a free charger, case, or a pair of buds for cheap. The Galaxy Buds2 in particular are also on sale today at Samsung for $69.99 (opens in new tab) so you could potentially bag them for just $19 with this bonus credit.

As for the phone itself, you can head on over to our Galaxy S23 Ultra review if you want to see a full run-down of the device. In short, we highly recommend the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you're looking for an amazing phone and don't mind laying down a bit of cash. Not only does it have a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display and speedy chipset, but the fantastic 200MP camera makes it our current top pick for the best phone money can buy.

