You can get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for as low as $489 today

If you're on the market for a new phone and want to get one of the best smartphones out there, then you can't miss these Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals. The Galaxy S9 is on sale as low as $489 for an unlocked, certified refurbished model. Meanwhile, new unlocked models of the Galaxy S9 are as low as $659, and the S9 Plus are as low as $694.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are two of the best phones in just about every situation. Their cameras are excellent performers, with Samsung's dual-aperture offering excellent performance in varying lighting situations, and the S9 Plus steps it up with a second rear camera.

They also are a rare breed of recent flagship phones not to have notches at the top of the screen, giving you a sizable Super AMOLED display measuring 5.8 inches on the S9 and 6.2 inches on the S9 Plus. They also features microSD-expandable storage, 3.5mm headphones jacks, an IP68 rating against water and dust, and support for Samsung's Dex desktop computing experience.

Whatever you're looking for in a phone, these phones from Samsung are likely well equipped for the task.