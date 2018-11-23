Samsung Galaxy S9 Black Friday price: $200 off the unlocked phone

Samsung knows how to offer a good deal, and this Black Friday deal on the Galaxy S9 is about as good as they come. The discount cuts $200 off the price of the phone on Samsung.com and Amazon. And, if you want to save even more, Samsung will let you trade in your old phone for up to $300 off the already discounted price.

Galaxy S9 64GB unlocked $719 $519 on Amazon

If you wanted to purchase from Amazon (perhaps for reward points), you've still got your pick of three colors, and you're still getting $200 off the regular price. No trade-in required.View Deal

S9 64GB unlocked: $719 $519 on Samsung's website

As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies.View Deal

This deal is about as good as we're used to seeing on Samsung's flagship phone. Occasionally there are lower prices available on the international model, but that comes with the caveat of questionable carrier support in the US and a lack of any US warranty.

This version is built with US carriers in mind, and has a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Plus, since it's the US model, you'll get the full US warranty. Of course, since the Galaxy S9 has an IP68 rating against water and dust, the odds of you needing a repair because you dunked the phone in water or coffee are going to be a lot lower.

If you've been waiting for a good deal on one of the best smartphones on the market, you won't find much better than this until there's a Galaxy S10 driving down the price.