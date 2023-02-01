Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders: the best offers for the latest S23, Plus and Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders are now live after the big unveiling of three new handsets at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

As we had expected prior to the event, the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra were all announced during the live stream. All three are set to launch on February 17.

The phones in the brand-new line of flagship handsets are powered by a souped-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor designed especially for the Galaxy S23 range, feature a fast and responsive 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offer storage options of up to 1TB. The biggest upgrades are found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, though, which boasts a 200MP main camera to capture snaps in extremely high quality.

If you want to ensure you get your Galaxy S23 on release day then we've gathered up where you can place a preorder right here. We've snooped around all the major retailers and networks to bring you the best discounts, trade-in rebates and freebies that are available across the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. Check them all out below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders in the US

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range are available at the following retailers and networks in the US.

It's not too surprising to see that Samsung is leading the way right now with trade-in rebates of up to $1,000, a free double storage upgrade and store credit of up to $150 in our exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deal.

You can also get up to $780 off and a $100 gift card from Best Buy with a trade-in. Meanwhile, Verizon will give you a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free with an eligible trade-in on an unlimited plan, with freebies including a Galaxy Watch 5 and Tab 7 FE.

We'll continue adding more Samsung S23 preorders as they go live over the coming days ahead of the phone's release on February 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23/S23 Plus: TechRadar exclusive deal (opens in new tab)

Whether you're after the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus, you can save up to $620 on an unlocked device through our exclusive preorder deal. Simply trade in an eligible device for up to $350 off, plus you get a free storage upgrade to 256GB, $100 in store credit and an extra $50 on top with our bonus. A number of carrier options are also available through Samsung with larger trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on specific monthly plans. These also come with double storage and store credit of $100 in total after our $50 bonus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: TechRadar exclusive deal (opens in new tab)

TechRadar readers can buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from the manufacturer and save up to $830. As well as up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, you also get a free storage upgrade to 512GB and store credit of $150 with the exclusive bonus. Options to buy with a carrier are also available that can drop the price as low as $199.99 with a trade-in and eligible monthly plan. Plus, you get $120 in store credit with our bonus and the free storage upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: pay nothing with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch 5 and Tab 7 FE (opens in new tab)

Easily one of the best big carrier options. Verizon's initial Galaxy S23 preorder deals offer massive trade-in rebates that mean you can get the phone free when paired with an unlimited mobile plan. These can be pretty pricey in themselves ($60 to $80 per month), but you also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab 7 FE 5G. That's a lot for your money.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 series: up to $780 off with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Galaxy S23 preorder deals include a saving of up to $780 across the entire series of handsets. This comes from a $600 trade-in rebate and a free double storage upgrade to either 256GB or 512GB depending on the model. You also get a $100 Best Buy gift card. Altogether, that's plenty of value to help offset the recommended prices for these devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: free with a trade-in (opens in new tab)

AT&T is always up there with the most competitive offers at a big carrier, and today's Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals are no exception. Trade-in rebates as strong, as expected, with an especially generous range of options for eligible devices. It doesn't matter if you have a relatively new Apple, Samsung or Google device ready to hand over – you should be able to get a shiny new Galaxy S23 for free. As long as you sign up for an unlimited plan, too. See this same deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus at AT&T (opens in new tab).

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders in the UK

Preorders for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range are currently live at the official Samsung store, plus a number of different retailers and networks in the UK.

Deals at Samsung include a free double storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB on the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Meanwhile, there's a free storage upgrade from 126GB to 256GB on the base Samsung Galaxy S23. You can also save up to £600 when you trade in your current device.

Further down you'll see the headline preorder deals on the new smartphones from other retailers and networks. We'll continue to add the best deals right here.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 series: save up to £600 with trade-in, plus get a free double storage upgrade (opens in new tab)

You can save up to £600 on a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra when bought directly from the manufacturer. Also, if you preorder before February 16, you get double the amount of storage for free. That's from 128GB to 256GB on the base S23 and from 256GB to 512GB on the Plus and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23: key info

We've got all the important information on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 range right here if you need to pore over the details before placing a preorder.

You can check out the key specs below, what improvements you can expect compared to the older generation handsets and where each phone excels.

We've also had a chance to preview all three phones, so do have a read of our hands-on impressions. See our thoughts on the most affordable option in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review for the improvements in the bigger version, and there's our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review to help you decide whether the priciest handset is worth the upgrade.