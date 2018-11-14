Samsung 65-inch curved 4K TV is Amazon’s best deal today

With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon is releasing new deals daily. We've combed through their site to find the five best deals that stand out from the crowd.
If you're looking for a great deal on a 4K TV, then look no further than this Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Amazon is offering 39% off the original retail price. That's the lowest price it's been all year.
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,799.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon
Save over $700 on this top-rated Samsung UN65NU8500 4K Smart TV. The Curved NU8500 TV is equipped like its NU8000 Flat sibling but curved for premium viewing.View Deal
If you're not interested in a 4K TV this holiday season, Amazon is also offering discounts on home appliances, video games, printers and more. Here are the best Amazon deals we've found today.
Top Amazon Deals: Live
Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PS4
$69.99 $34.99 at Amazon
You can get Shadow of the Tomb Raider for $34.99 at Amazon. That's 50% off the game's original price.View Deal
Oster 22-Qt CKSTRS23-SB Slow Cooker
$47.99 $38.39 at Amazon
Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon is offering 20% off the top-rated Oster 22-QT Slow Cooker. That's the lowest price we've seen this year.View Deal
NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Extend WiFi to your home devices with the Netgear EX6100 Range Extender. Save $20 on Amazon and enjoy improved wireless coverage.View Deal
HP ENVY Photo 6255 All in One Photo Printer with Wireless Printing
$129.89 $89.99 at Amazon
If you're in the market for a printer, then make sure to check out this deal on Amazon for an HP ENVY All in One Photo Printer. Currently on sale for $89.99, the wireless printer allows you to print from your mobile device.View Deal