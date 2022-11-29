Quick - these Black Friday deals on popular Amazon smart home devices end soon

Even though this year's Black Friday deals are now (mostly) behind us, there are still some excellent offers out there on a number of handy and affordable Amazon devices. And they won't be available for much longer.

So, if you've been thinking about picking up your first bit of smart home tech, expanding your current array, or need an inexpensive gift, then take a look at today's deals on the Echo, Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and more.

All of these are leftovers from the Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK. Because of that, we're sure that these prices won't be beaten before the end of the year - and it's likely the last time they'll be on sale at these prices ahead of the Christmas sales and Boxing Day sales.

You can pop over to Amazon to see all the devices on sale, but to help you find the good offers among the underwhelming ones, we've picked out all of the best deals available in both regions just below.

Today best Amazon devices deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is now on sale for $27.99. That's $3 more than the price we saw over Black Friday but still a solid price for the latest version of the smart speaker that only launched two months ago. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This older version of the Echo Dot remains on sale for $14.99 following Black Friday - it's the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15. So, it's functionally identical to the new one but hasn't got as good audio quality.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, today's cheapest offer is the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $34.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to stream content in HD quality across dozens of channels and control it all with the Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen over Black Friday - and it still remains that way today. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: was $129 now $75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Improve your home's WiFi with the Amazon Eero 6 - on sale for $75 in this continuation of the deal from over Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the mesh wifi router that delivers speeds up to 900 Mbps and supports over 75 devices simultaneously.

Today best Amazon devices deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now half-price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5: was £74.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the Echo Show 5 for its cheapest ever price once again at Amazon. The small smart display can be used for all sorts of functions around the home, including setting timers, playing music, streaming videos, displaying photos and controlling other smart devices around the home. With the 2MP camera on top, too, you can video call others on the Alexa app or on other Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless): was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If your home doesn't have existing wiring, or you'd prefer the convenience of a wireless setup, then you can pick up this version of the Ring Video Doorbell. It's now £30 off and down to the lowest price ever - and you can even choose to add an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to your order for free. A bargain either way for some smart home tech that can monitor your door and respond to visitors.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's deal is fine, but we have seen this version of the streaming stick for as low as £24.99 in the past. It's likely that this cheaper offer won't return given the current economic climate, so this is the best price we'll see for the rest of the year.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday sale slashed the Echo Dot to £16.99 - and you can still get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control connected smart devices around the home such as lighting and heating. It's an older model but functions almost identically to the more modern design.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wired): was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheaper wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell is even more affordable now it's back down to its lowest price ever. Footage and alerts can be sent to your phone via the app, or other devices around the home such as smart displays and TVs. Note: this version has to be connected to your existing wiring.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: was £39.99 now £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price for the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. Today's deal brings it to within £3 of the cheapest price ever, so it's a reasonable offer if you missed out on the discount over Prime Day. Simply plug it into your TV to get access to all the main streaming apps, full HD content and Alexa voice controls.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £139.99 now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can now score the first-ever discount on the brand-new Fire TV Cube. Amazon's latest and most advanced video streaming device is packed with features including WiFi 6E for a smoother wireless connection and 4K resolution support with image-enhancing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to improve lighting. It supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control for the TV and other smart devices in your home.

If the particular piece of smart home tech you're after isn't listed, you can find even more of today's best price on other Amazon devices just below.