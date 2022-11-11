Psst, don't buy Sonos right now – huge Black Friday deals are coming next week!

Folks, Black Friday deals are dropping early this year aren't they? And it's incredibly easy to get carried away in the buying frenzy – because when it comes to spotting a tasty deal on your heart's desire, you snooze you lose… Right?

Well, this advice may come as a surprize, but sometimes patience is a virtue.

What I'm about to tell you is something few other retailers (or competing online news outlets, for that matter) are keen to let on. However, at TechRadar we like to keep it real and so our advice is this: if you're looking to nab yourself one of the best Black Friday Sonos deals on a Sonos One, Sonos One SL, Sonos Move, Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam, Sonos Sub, Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL, do not click 'buy now' today… that's right, I'm telling you to hold off. Desist. At ease. Stand down, soldier.

Why? Because Sonos likes to take its time – but don't worry, the company has kindly informed us that deals are coming. Want a date to circle in your diaries? That would be Friday November 18.

Essentially, if you buy direct from Sonos (opens in new tab) or via "select online retailers" on or after November 18, you'll unlock rarely-seen discounts on no fewer than seven Sonos products – and said offers will last for ten whole days, until November 28 (or until stock runs out).

Additionally, Sonos tells us it'll be running a one-day-only deal on the portable Sonos Move on November 28 for 24 hours.

The best UK Sonos deals launching November 18

So what can you expect? From November 18, you'll see (deep breath):

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £699, you save £200 (opens in new tab)

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) £749 £599, you save £150 (opens in new tab)

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar £449 £349, you save £100 (opens in new tab)

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £159, you save £40 (opens in new tab)

Sonos One SL smart speaker (no mics) £179 £139, you save £40 (opens in new tab)

Sonos Roam portable speaker with Bluetooth £179 £139, you save £40 (opens in new tab)

Sonos Roam SL portable speaker with Bluetooth (no mics) £159 £119 you save £40 (opens in new tab)

And on November 28, 2022 only:

Sonos Move portable speaker £399 £319, you save £80 (opens in new tab)

Remember, if you're clicking these links before November 18 (or after November 28), you'll get no joy though. Patience, friend, patience! However, if you really (really) cannot wait 'til November 18 (or November 28, for the Sonos Move), the best deals live this very second are listed below…

More early Black Friday deals

Maybe you're not looking to buy into Sonos this Black Friday. Maybe you chiefly want Black Friday earbuds deals, the best Black Friday headphones deals or Black Friday Apple deals – or to really hone in on the big cheese, the Amazon Black Friday deals event. Good on you, we say!

Trust us when we tell you that we can help you find the best deal. The ones we've picked out below are excellent, but they are a quick taster – so don't just click on the first big red discount that takes your eye, allow us to guide you.

Our considered, detailed and regularly updated Black Friday deals page is the place to start…

(opens in new tab) JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: £34.99 £29.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £5 – What if your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money? Well, you've just found it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and now, it's on offer! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great shout for affordable portable music with friends.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: £380 £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £81 – quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 21% off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – because these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro £139 £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro only arrived in stores on August 26, and this is the first time we've seen them discounted. They're small, they're comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level. The one downside is the battery life, at only 5 hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case. Our advice? If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone owner, they're a no-brainer at this new low price…

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S earbuds: £180 £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £61

Exceptionally small, light, comfortable earpieces with a great control app plus a slew of well-implemented on-ear control options. They're not the most dynamic or zealous listen we've ever heard, but for this money the sound is still up there with the best in show. They're currently 34% off, and although we briefly (very briefly) saw them dip to one penny below £100 in October, at this price they're a solid bet from a trusted name in audio – particularly if you have smaller ears.



(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones: £100 £49.99 Argos (opens in new tab), Save £50 – Admit it, you came to Black Friday for a 50% off deal, didn't you? And here's a half-price saving to shout about! Argos' pre Black Friday sale is so good, we cannot imagine the price dropping any further, especially when you consider that these attractive wireless on-ears offer active noise cancellation, dual device pairing and up to 35 hours of playtime with ANC on, or a whopping 50 hours without it! Our advice? If you want on-ears, this is an unbeatable deal.