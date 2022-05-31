PS5 restock at Walmart takes place this week - when and how to get a console

We're now a lot closer to the next PS5 restock at Walmart, which is set to take place on June 2 from 3pm PT / 12pm ET. Let's hope that this is finally the time you get yourself a console.

As before, paid Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this next batch of PS5 consoles, so you will need to sign up to be able to buy one. Unfortunately, a free trial account will not be eligible. That means you can either choose to get a 1-month of Walmart Plus membership for $12.95 (opens in new tab) – or commit to a whole year for $98.

PS5 restock at Walmart (June 2 from 3pm ET)

The PS5 will be available at Walmart on June 2 from 3pm ET / 12am PT but will only be available to buy if you're a Walmart Plus member. Even if you're signed up you'll need to act fast as the console will sell out incredibly quickly. Make sure you're signed in and ready to go ahead of time to give yourself the best chance.

This Walmart Plus requirement is a frustrating restriction but has been in place for a while now as a way for the retailer to deter bots and scalpers from hoovering up PS5 consoles before legitimate buyers.

Of course, you can cancel your Walmart Plus subscription immediately after this PS5 restock, but don't forget you get a whole host of other benefits with an active membership. These include free shipping, discounted fuel prices and six months of Spotify Premium for free.

One standout perk, though, is access to more exclusive sales, such as the upcoming Walmart Plus Weekend event that also starts on June 2. So far, this looks like it's going to be a smaller-scale version of Amazon Prime Day with a solid selection of deals available for a limited time.

Already signed up or looking to join this time around? It's a good idea as Walmart has been one of the best places to buy a PS5 since the console launched in November 2020. We've seen many PS5 restock events play out at the retailer since then, so we have a few top tips that will give you the best chance of getting a console later this week.

Walmart PS5 restock - our top tips

Firstly, you should double-check that your Walmart+ membership is all set up and active well ahead of time. Attempting to sign up as we get closer to the PS5 restock this Thursday will be a challenge as the stress on the site increases and you may miss the opportunity to buy a console. And, it goes without saying, but you should definitely log in to your account before the restock time as this removes another step that could slow you down.

Secondly, as the time approaches, make sure the PS5 store page we've linked above is open so you can refresh the page a couple of minutes before the restock time. Walmart opens up a queue system just before consoles go live, so you'll want to get your spot as quickly as possible to increase your chances.

Lastly, if you can, an underused trick is to pay using PayPal as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during the all-important processing stage. We wouldn't want you to get right to the end and fall at the final hurdle - especially with all the extra traffic from the Walmart Plus Weekend sale.

You need a Walmart+ membership to get access to the retailer's next PS5 restock on June 2. Consoles will definitely sell out during this early access period so you need to be a member in order to have a chance of getting one. Unfortunately, a free trial doesn't count.

Now, after all that preparation, we hope you're successful in securing a PS5 this week. We'll be sure to send out a further reminder closer to the time so the opportunity doesn't pass you by. We'll also continue sharing any more PS5 restock news in the days ahead in case any other retailers have the console available to buy.

Be sure to check out some cheap PS5 games or one of today's PlayStation Plus deals to make the most of your console when it arrives.