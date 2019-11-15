OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T to get a $150 price drop during Black Friday

One of the best Android phones you can get already has a great price, but Black Friday 2019 is going to make it even better. The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $699 normally, but a Black Friday discount will see the price drop to $549.

OnePlus 7 Pro (unlocked) $699 $549 from OnePlus

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a hidden pop-up selfie camera, three rear cameras, and a super-smooth display that goes from edge to edge. This deal on the OnePlus 7 Pro cuts $150 off the list price.

The OnePlus 7 Pro isn't the newest OnePlus phone, as the OnePlus 7T just launched in the US, but it's still the better phone in many ways. Its 6.67-inch display stretches across the whole front of the phone, with only slim bezels at the top and bottom and no camera notch cutting a chunk out of the picture.

It's a super-sharp QuadHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that makes animations and scrolling extra smooth. And, it gets HDR10+ support.

The three camera system on the rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro offers an impressive amount of flexibility in shooting photos and video. And, when its time to take some selfies, the camera chassis houses a 16MP camera that has a mechanical pop-up mechanism.

Let's not forget about the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro either, as it runs on the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

This deal hasn't started quite yet, but you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get it. The discount will be available from November 18 and will last until December 2.

And, if you want something a tad cheaper, the older OnePlus 6T is getting the same discount.