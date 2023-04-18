One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $650 off today - a record low

One of the best gaming laptop deals we've spotted all year is available at Best Buy today in the form of this Asus Zephyrus G14 for $999 (was $1,649) (opens in new tab).

This whopping $650 brings this exceptional high-end laptop (one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now) down to a mid-range price. If you're looking for a machine that perfectly balances form, power, and portability, then this deal at Best Buy is an outstanding choice this week.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS

Graphics card: Radeon RX 6700S

RAM: 16GB

This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 Asus Zephyrus G14 - one of the best small form factor gaming laptops you'll find anywhere. At this price, this one is an absolute shoo-in thanks to its gorgeous 14-inch design, 1600p display, and super speedy RX 6700S graphics card. In short, this is a high-end premium machine for a very reasonable price. Performance level: 1440p, high settings

Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A gorgeous small form-factor gaming laptop

Slightly older, but still really powerful

Outstanding design

1600p display rare at this price

The G14 sat at the top of our best gaming laptops buyer's guide for a good few years due to its absolutely gorgeous design. At the time, it was one of the first truly portable gaming laptops that had enough power to run games with respectable frame rates at higher graphical settings.

While it's true that other brands have been catching up these past few years, the G14 is still one of the best-looking gaming laptops, in our opinion, with an aesthetic that doesn't scream 'gamer' but lets you know it's a premium laptop.

This particular model isn't the entry-level version either, with a relatively potent combination of a Ryzen 9-6900HS chipset and RX 6700S graphics card. These specs are a little older now - which is why the laptop has been discounted so heavily - but they're still absolutely great for what you're paying. For context, you're going to have more than enough power to get 60FPS at the 1660p native resolution for the G14's display and more than enough for running games at Ultra settings on 1080p.

We didn't get enough time to fully finish our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review, but we absolutely loved it in the short time we had with the G14 - a sentiment that's backed up by well-known tech YouTuber Dave2D. Check out his impressions here:

So overall, this Asus Zephyrus G14 gets the thumbs up if you're shopping for a gaming laptop in the $1,000 range. For those who want some cheaper alternatives, check out some more recommendations from our main cheap gaming laptop deals page, which is updated bi-weekly with new options.

