One of America’s best-rated cooling mattress toppers is 50% off today

Overheating at night is tough at any time of the year, but during summer it's doubly disruptive to your sleep. If your current mattress is making your overheating worse but you don't have budget for a new bed, a cooling mattress topper is the next best solution - and today you can save 50% on a highly rated cooling bed topper at GhostBed.

Thanks to GhostBed's early 4th of July mattress sale, you can get a queen size gel-infused memory foam topper for just $215 (was $429). That's an excellent price for a 3" deep cooling topper, and it could make all the difference to your overheating at night. In addition to cooling tech and a cool-touch cover, it's designed with multi-zone support to make it softer or firmer where needed. You also get a waterproof cover included for the price.

GhostBed features in our best mattress guide because of its impressive cooling mattress technology, and its Memory Foam Topper is just as well-rated, with a user review score of 4.9 out of 5 (generated from over 480 user reviews). So if you’re looking for the best mattress topper for cooler sleep, and at 50% off, this GhostBed topper is worth considering.

Save up to $359 - Perfect for cooler summer sleep and for reducing your chances of overheating throughout the year, this cool-touch topper is now 50% off in every size, with a queen down to $215. If you’re looking ahead to college, you can also pick up a twin size for $168 (was $335).

GhostBed makes a range of top-rated memory foam mattresses and hybrid beds, and its early early access 4th of July sale has savings across its entire range. That includes the Memory Foam Mattress Topper, a 3” deep slab of cooling gel memory foam that contours to your body when you lie down.

It’s a good choice for transforming the comfort of your main bed, and we’d also recommend it to students looking to make their college mattress cooler and more hygienic. The topper fits into place with a 2” thick elastic band, and the breathable cotton cover doubles as a waterproof mattress protector that can be removed for washing.

You’ll get a five-year warranty on the GhostBed Memory Foam Mattress Topper, with free shipping within 24 hours. There’s plenty of accessories in this mattress sale too, including some of the brand’s best pillows for comfier sleep.