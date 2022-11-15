No, AirPods Pro 2's Black Friday deal isn't the cheapest they've been – but it's close

Right now, you can get the fantastic AirPods Pro 2 for just $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab), instead of their usual $249. That's not a huge discount, but considering they only just came out, any price cut at all puts them among the best Black Friday AirPods deals available now.

However, I've seen some places declaring this as a record-low price on the new AirPods, and that's definitively not the case: back in October, during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, they dropped to $224, saving you an extra Lincoln over this price if you jumped on it then.

To be clear, as we said in our AirPods Pro 2 review, they're actually a great price even at MSRP. At a time when lots of rivals are getting more expensive than them, $20 off is a nice deal if you're thinking of picking them up.

And we don't think that they'll fall any further during this year's Black Friday deals – they might, but this could easily be the floor for now.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the latest prices in your region.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's early Black Friday deals just dropped the all-new AirPods Pro down to $229 – a nice $20 saving on some brand-new earbuds. Apple's premium AirPods include improved audio quality and noise cancellation, and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. As of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship, so you should grab this deal now before they sell out.

The mind-blowing active noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro 2 is what really sets them apart as the hot earbuds buy this year – their ability to completely stamp out noises around you is so good it's weird at first.

They also hugely improve the sound quality over the original AirPods Pro, and I truly love the fact that you can now find them when they're lost by literally following an arrow on your iPhone's screen.

The battery life is improved over the original version too, which I've been grateful for since switching.

However, if the price is too high and you really want the Apple-specific features that AirPods bring (like auto-switching between devices, audio sharing and Find My support), then take a look at this deal for the original AirPods Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): was $169.99 now $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – This Black Friday deal is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and a handy charging case. The second-generation AirPods launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades, but they're almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds. This offer is only available for Walmart Plus members (opens in new tab), and we predict it won't stick around for long.

And if AirPods aren't your thing at all, keep an eye on our guide to the best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals!