New Apple iPad mini 2021 drops to cheapest ever price of just $399 at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini 2021 is just $399 today at Amazon after a surprise $100 price cut from the retailer.

This is, so far, the lowest price yet on the smallest (and newest) tablet in Apple's excellent range of tablets and a great opportunity to save a full 20% off the original launch price.

With a screen of just 8.3-inches, the Apple iPad mini 2021 is a fantastic choice if you're looking for the perfect lightweight travel buddy. Despite being smaller than its siblings in the range, it's still packing in that exceptional design, powerful chip, and excellent screen that Apple's tablets have always been known for.

The processor in this latest model is an A15 Bionic, which is a component it shares with the flagship iPhone 13 smartphone. Not only is the A15 Bionic a decent chip for browsing, working, and playing games, but it's power-efficient - allowing for upwards of 10 hours of battery life on your iPad mini. This latest model is also fully compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, which makes it an excellent device for doodling or design work.

Today's price is the lowest since this excellent tablet was released back in 2021. While we've seen $30 to $40 discounts with fair regularity over the past few months but this is arguably the first truly big price cut. Subsequently, we expect this one to be popular, so don't hang around if you're interested.

Outside the US? Check out the best iPad deals in your region just below.

With a gorgeous design, vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and powerful Apple Bionic A13 chip, the latest iPad mini is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a premium tablet that easily slots into your bag for work or school.

