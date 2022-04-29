Mother's Day flowers: save up to 40% with this limited-time deal at 1-800-Flowers

By published

Bouquets and gift ideas from just $27.99

mother and daughter holding a colourful bouquet of flowers
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With around a week to go until May 8, time is getting short if you want to order some Mother's Day flowers. That's why we're pointing you towards this offer at 1-800-Flowers right now where you can save up to 40% off a range of Mother's Day flowers and gifts.

There's a vast selection available: from dozens of varied bouquets to gift baskets overflowing with sweet treats, scented candles and jewelry. Prices start from as low as $27.99 so you should find options no matter your budget.

Plus, as one of the best flower delivery services, your chosen arrangement or gift will either be prepared by a local florist or shipped out securely through the trusted partners of 1-800-Flowers. Now's a good time to buy, too as there's enough lead time to select your preferred delivery option. As Mother's Day draws closer you will have to pay significantly more for next-day or same-day delivery, so get your order in now while you can take advantage of these savings.

If you're looking for any more inspiration we've got a list of top tech-focused Mother's Day gift ideas for you to check out, as well as a look at all the Mother's Day sales that are currently live at all the top retailers and specialist stores.

Mother's Day flowers deal at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers: save up to 40% off Mother's Day flowers and gifts

1-800-Flowers: save up to 40% off Mother's Day flowers and gifts
A wide selection of flowers is currently available in this limited-time 40% off sale at 1-800-Flowers. Options include roses, lilies and mixed floral bouquets to name but a few. There are also gift options that include candles, chocolates and hampers filled with a variety of treats. Additional fees apply for delivery closer to Mother's Day so the sooner you get your order in the better.

More Mother's Day deals

James Pickard
James Pickard

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.