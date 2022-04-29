Mother's Day flowers: save up to 40% with this limited-time deal at 1-800-Flowers

With around a week to go until May 8, time is getting short if you want to order some Mother's Day flowers. That's why we're pointing you towards this offer at 1-800-Flowers right now where you can save up to 40% off a range of Mother's Day flowers and gifts.
There's a vast selection available: from dozens of varied bouquets to gift baskets overflowing with sweet treats, scented candles and jewelry. Prices start from as low as $27.99 so you should find options no matter your budget.
Plus, as one of the best flower delivery services, your chosen arrangement or gift will either be prepared by a local florist or shipped out securely through the trusted partners of 1-800-Flowers. Now's a good time to buy, too as there's enough lead time to select your preferred delivery option. As Mother's Day draws closer you will have to pay significantly more for next-day or same-day delivery, so get your order in now while you can take advantage of these savings.
If you're looking for any more inspiration we've got a list of top tech-focused Mother's Day gift ideas for you to check out, as well as a look at all the Mother's Day sales that are currently live at all the top retailers and specialist stores.
Mother's Day flowers deal at 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers: save up to 40% off Mother's Day flowers and gifts
A wide selection of flowers is currently available in this limited-time 40% off sale at 1-800-Flowers. Options include roses, lilies and mixed floral bouquets to name but a few. There are also gift options that include candles, chocolates and hampers filled with a variety of treats. Additional fees apply for delivery closer to Mother's Day so the sooner you get your order in the better.
