MacBook Pro 14 M2 gets surprise $200 price cut – the first deal ever on this model

The latest Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 has just received its first-ever major price cut at B&H Photo today, with the stunning new ultrabook dropped to $1,799 at the retailer (opens in new tab).

This $200 off price cut is the best deal so far on this latest 2023 model – an compact laptop that currently sits at number one on our best laptops buyer's guide. Looking for a powerful and premium machine to handle all your creative applications? This one is a fantastic buy.

MacBook Pro 14 M2 (2023): was $1,999 now $1,799 at B&H Photo

Processor: M2 Pro

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The latest Apple MacBook Pro 14 is at its lowest ever price today at B&H Photo with a huge $200 off. While still a pricey buy, the superb M2 Pro chip, a gorgeous design, and a host of useful ports make the latest MacBook Pro 14 a fantastic buy for creatives and professionals. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Exceptionally powerful

Gorgeous display and design

Impressive battery life

Avoid if...

You need a machine for the basics

You'd prefer a larger display

As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) review, the second iteration of Apple's small-form-factor mobile workstations is aimed at professionals or those who need big specs. No surprises, it's absolute overkill for those who just need the basics, but those who need power for the host of excellent creative applications on macOS will find a lot to like here.

Apple has gone with an iterative upgrade with this particular model over the previous 2021 14-inch entry, but that's by no means a bad thing. The design is still modern with smallish bezels and the display is – as always with MacBook Pros – absolutely gorgeous. It's pixel-dense, bright, capable of vibrant colors, and also has a respectable 120Hz refresh rate.

The biggest selling point of the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch is of course the latest M2 Pro chip inside, however. It's up there with the most powerful processors you can get in a laptop right now, and more than capable of speeding through all but the most intensive of applications. It's super efficient also, which lends to absolutely fantastic battery life – up to 19 hours with casual use, according to our testing.

Overall, we'd definitely recommend today's price cut on the MacBook Pro 14 at B&H if you've been holding out for a deal on this latest model. If you're on more of a budget today, then check out a few more great MacBook deals on older models just down below.

More great MacBook deals today

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB Looking for a top-notch Apple laptop on a budget? Consider the still-excellent 2020 MacBook Air M1 - currently matching its lowest price ever at Best Buy. This top-of-the-line laptop received 4.5 stars out of five in our review due to its speedy performance, mighty M1 chip that can comfortably handle all computing tasks and long-lasting battery life. With all those benefits and today's $200 saving, it sits as TechRadar's top value-for-money pick in our best laptop guide. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐