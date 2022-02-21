Lowe's President's Day sale 2022: 10 best deals on appliances, mattresses and more

It's the big day itself and the Lowe's President's Day sale is up and running on everything from small kitchen appliances to huge patio furniture sets. If you're looking for a bargain just scroll down - we've rounded up all the best deals on the Lowe's site just down below.

At the very top of this page, you'll find general links to the main categories that are featured in this year's Lowe's President's Day sale. Those will not only allow you to skip right ahead to the relevant page but they'll also tell you at a glance the kind of savings you can expect today.

Further down, you'll find a few highlight deals that we've spotted today. While there are literally thousands of items on sale today, these include some crowd favorites like Samsung refrigerators, cheap slow cookers and coffee machines, and premium Shark vacuum cleaners. A few of these items are nearly half price or hold the biggest discount in their respective category so they're well worth checking out.

Finally, if you're interested in seeing what else is on offer today, head on over to our main President's Day sales page for more. Over there, you'll find the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others on everything from cheap TVs and laptops.

Lowe's President's day sale: 10 best deals

Samsung 27.4-cu ft two door refrigerator: $1,599 $1,299 at Lowes

Save $300 - This Samsung refrigerator is one of the best selling appliances at Lowes and it's easy to see why. Not only does it feature a spacious capacity, excellent energy efficiency and a well-known brand that's trusted by many, but it's really competitively priced. A hefty price cut makes it even better value and a decent buy if you're looking for a decent stainless steel unit with an ice maker.

GE 27.9-cu ft four door refrigerator: $3,999 $3,332 at Lowes

Save $667 - Definitely a more premium choice, this GE is also one of the best selling refrigerators at Lowes this week. It's pricey, but this one features a really well thought-out four-door design, integrated ice-maker, and even full Wi Fi connectivity to give you alerts for when you forget to close the door. With a huge discount, you'll be knocking almost 25% off this highly reviewed unit.

Samsung 4.5-cu ft front-loading washing machine: $1,099 $829 at Lowes

Save $270 - You'd normally be paying well over a grand for this premium Samsung front-loading washing machine but the Lowe's President's Day sale is offering a huge price cut. At 4.5-cu ft, this one is definitely on the larger side for a front-loader, but it'll be perfect for families. Features on this model include specially designed noise-reducing technology and a handy self cleaning steaming mechanism.

Serta perfect sleeper premium mattress: $1,387 $1,187.27 at Lowes

Save $200 - Invest in your sleep health with the premium mattress from Serta. With a firm but plush feeling, this one's particularly good if you're a side sleeper, although all will be able to appreciate it's breathable fabric design. We've listed the full size here but $200 discounts are available across the entire range of sizes - all the way up to California king size.

Highland 6 Qt pressure cooker: $99.99 $30.99 at Lowes

Save $69 - Looking for an easy way to prepare a healthy meal? A pressure cooker is quickly becoming an essential appliance for any busy home kitchen. This Highland 6 Qt is one of the cheapest we've seen to feature a decent capacity and the customer reviews suggest it's a great buy all around. Whether you're looking to cook meat, rice, or steam veg, this is one cheap appliance that can handle it all.

Highland 5.8 Q air fryer: $89.99 $43.99 at Lowes

Save $46 - And, why not compliment that pressure cooker with an air fryer - another fantastic little addition to any kitchen setup. This Highland 5.8 Q model is again featuring a very cheap price considering its capacity and has great user reviews to boot. If you're looking for a healthier way to fry potatoes, vegetables, or meats, then this is a really quick and easy way to get great results.

Shark Navigator cordless vacuum: $199 $179.99 at Lowes

Save $20 - Shark is a name that's synonymous with quality - and a high price tag. Luckily, today's President's Day sale at Lowe's is offering a small but welcome discount to this mid-range Navigator model. This one's a great all-rounder, featuring an integrated HEPA filter and multiple attachments for pesky things like Pet hair.

Highland single-serve coffee machine: $59.99 $21.99 at Lowes

Save $38 - Sick of drinking instant coffee? This single-serve Highland coffee machine is under half price right now in the Lowe's President's Day sale, an absolute bargain if you're looking upgrade your coffee setup. As a single serve machine this one's not going to be doing several cups at once or fancy drink variations, but it will get you a decent espresso or americano. Note, this is a K-Cup capsule compatible machine.

Google Nest Cam 2-pack: $329.99 $279.99 at Lowes

Save $50 - Kick-start your home security setup with this handy Google Nest Cam double pack - now discounted thanks to the Lowe's President's Day sale. Completely weather resistant, superbly integrated into a Google ecosystem, and easy to install, these are a great choice if you're looking to keep your house safe and sound.

Whirlpool 1.7-cu ft microwave: $389 $269 at Lowes

Save $120 - Last but certainly not least, who doesn't love a cheap microwave? Sure, it's not quite as in vogue as the latest air fryers or pressure cookers, but no kitchen is complete without a trusty microwave. One of the best selling and most highly reviewed models on Lowes is this premium 1.7-cu ft Whirlpool. It's also got a huge price cut right now, which makes it an easy recommendation.

More President's Day sales

You can also see more appliance bargains with our Best Buy Presidents' Day sales roundup.