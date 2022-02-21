Lowe's President's Day sale 2022: 10 best deals on appliances, mattresses and more

It's the big day itself and the Lowe's President's Day sale is up and running on everything from small kitchen appliances to huge patio furniture sets. If you're looking for a bargain just scroll down - we've rounded up all the best deals on the Lowe's site just down below.
At the very top of this page, you'll find general links to the main categories that are featured in this year's Lowe's President's Day sale. Those will not only allow you to skip right ahead to the relevant page but they'll also tell you at a glance the kind of savings you can expect today.
Further down, you'll find a few highlight deals that we've spotted today. While there are literally thousands of items on sale today, these include some crowd favorites like Samsung refrigerators, cheap slow cookers and coffee machines, and premium Shark vacuum cleaners. A few of these items are nearly half price or hold the biggest discount in their respective category so they're well worth checking out.
Finally, if you're interested in seeing what else is on offer today, head on over to our main President's Day sales page for more. Over there, you'll find the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others on everything from cheap TVs and laptops.
Lowe's President's Day sale: quick links
- Dishwashers: save up to $250 on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more
- Floorcare: save up to $200 on Bissel, Shark, Samsung upright and robo
- Home improvement: up to $60 on power drills, saws, and DIY toolsets
- Large appliances: save up to $600 on major appliances
- Lighting and ceiling fans: up to 25% off select chandeliers, lights and fans
- Mattresses: $200 off premium Serta mattresses
- Microwaves: save up to $65 on Whirlpool, Samsung, Maytag, and more
- Outdoor tools: up to 20% off outdoor tools and equipment
- Patio furniture: up to 20% off select patio and outdoor decor
- Ranges: save up to $300 on Frigidaire, Whirlpool, GE, and more
- Refrigerators: save up to $750 on LG, GE, Samsung, and more
- Smart cameras: save up to $90 on Google, Ring, and Eufy cameras
- Smart doorbells: save up to $30 on Google, Eufy, and Alfred devices
- Smart thermostats: save up to $50 on Google Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell
- Washers & dryers: save up to $270 on Samsung, Whirlpool, GE
Lowe's President's day sale: 10 best deals
Samsung 27.4-cu ft two door refrigerator:
$1,599 $1,299 at Lowes
Save $300 - This Samsung refrigerator is one of the best selling appliances at Lowes and it's easy to see why. Not only does it feature a spacious capacity, excellent energy efficiency and a well-known brand that's trusted by many, but it's really competitively priced. A hefty price cut makes it even better value and a decent buy if you're looking for a decent stainless steel unit with an ice maker.
GE 27.9-cu ft four door refrigerator:
$3,999 $3,332 at Lowes
Save $667 - Definitely a more premium choice, this GE is also one of the best selling refrigerators at Lowes this week. It's pricey, but this one features a really well thought-out four-door design, integrated ice-maker, and even full Wi Fi connectivity to give you alerts for when you forget to close the door. With a huge discount, you'll be knocking almost 25% off this highly reviewed unit.
Samsung 4.5-cu ft front-loading washing machine:
$1,099 $829 at Lowes
Save $270 - You'd normally be paying well over a grand for this premium Samsung front-loading washing machine but the Lowe's President's Day sale is offering a huge price cut. At 4.5-cu ft, this one is definitely on the larger side for a front-loader, but it'll be perfect for families. Features on this model include specially designed noise-reducing technology and a handy self cleaning steaming mechanism.
Serta perfect sleeper premium mattress:
$1,387 $1,187.27 at Lowes
Save $200 - Invest in your sleep health with the premium mattress from Serta. With a firm but plush feeling, this one's particularly good if you're a side sleeper, although all will be able to appreciate it's breathable fabric design. We've listed the full size here but $200 discounts are available across the entire range of sizes - all the way up to California king size.
Highland 6 Qt pressure cooker:
$99.99 $30.99 at Lowes
Save $69 - Looking for an easy way to prepare a healthy meal? A pressure cooker is quickly becoming an essential appliance for any busy home kitchen. This Highland 6 Qt is one of the cheapest we've seen to feature a decent capacity and the customer reviews suggest it's a great buy all around. Whether you're looking to cook meat, rice, or steam veg, this is one cheap appliance that can handle it all.
Highland 5.8 Q air fryer:
$89.99 $43.99 at Lowes
Save $46 - And, why not compliment that pressure cooker with an air fryer - another fantastic little addition to any kitchen setup. This Highland 5.8 Q model is again featuring a very cheap price considering its capacity and has great user reviews to boot. If you're looking for a healthier way to fry potatoes, vegetables, or meats, then this is a really quick and easy way to get great results.
Shark Navigator cordless vacuum:
$199 $179.99 at Lowes
Save $20 - Shark is a name that's synonymous with quality - and a high price tag. Luckily, today's President's Day sale at Lowe's is offering a small but welcome discount to this mid-range Navigator model. This one's a great all-rounder, featuring an integrated HEPA filter and multiple attachments for pesky things like Pet hair.
Highland single-serve coffee machine:
$59.99 $21.99 at Lowes
Save $38 - Sick of drinking instant coffee? This single-serve Highland coffee machine is under half price right now in the Lowe's President's Day sale, an absolute bargain if you're looking upgrade your coffee setup. As a single serve machine this one's not going to be doing several cups at once or fancy drink variations, but it will get you a decent espresso or americano. Note, this is a K-Cup capsule compatible machine.
Google Nest Cam 2-pack:
$329.99 $279.99 at Lowes
Save $50 - Kick-start your home security setup with this handy Google Nest Cam double pack - now discounted thanks to the Lowe's President's Day sale. Completely weather resistant, superbly integrated into a Google ecosystem, and easy to install, these are a great choice if you're looking to keep your house safe and sound.
Whirlpool 1.7-cu ft microwave:
$389 $269 at Lowes
Save $120 - Last but certainly not least, who doesn't love a cheap microwave? Sure, it's not quite as in vogue as the latest air fryers or pressure cookers, but no kitchen is complete without a trusty microwave. One of the best selling and most highly reviewed models on Lowes is this premium 1.7-cu ft Whirlpool. It's also got a huge price cut right now, which makes it an easy recommendation.
More President's Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, TVs, AirPods, clothing, and more
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts, and leggings at Amazon
- Allswell: 20% off mattresses + free shipping
- Appliances: save up to 30% on Samsung major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $740 off major appliances
- Casper: up to $595 on select mattresses with code PRESDAY22
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off mattresses + free pillows and sheets set
- Dell: laptops starting at $229.99
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories
- Helix: up to $200 off + two free Dream pillows
- Home Depot: up to 30% off refrigerators, laundry packages, and more
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + two free pillows
- Lowe's: $600 off refrigerators, dishwashers, and more
- Macy's: up to 60% off clothing, jewelry, and shoes
- Mattress Firm: mattresses starting at $159.99
- Nectar: save up to $100 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Nike: 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Overstock: up to 70% off furniture, patio items, decor + free shipping
- Purple: up to $700 on a mattress and sleep system
- Saatva: $450 off mattresses at early Presidents' Day sale
- Samsung: up to $3,000 on 4K, 8K and QLED TVs
- Sealy: save up to 35% + free pillows and sheets
- Target: 40% off TVs, kitchen appliances, clothes, and furniture
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $300 on select mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off mattresses + 10% off bedding
- TVs: TVs starting at $199.99 at Best Buy
- Walmart: save on tech, furniture, toys, clothing, and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off furniture
You can also see more appliance bargains with our Best Buy Presidents' Day sales roundup.