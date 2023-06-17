Looking to buy AirPods? Amazon is slashing prices on every model - deals from $99.99

It's never been a better time to pick up a pair of new AirPods, thanks to epic deals from Amazon with prices starting at just $99.99. You'll find price cuts on every model, including the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and the Apple AirPods Max.



We've listed each model below, starting with the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 (was $129), which is only $20 more than the record-low price. Amazon also has the AirPods 3 marked down to $149 (was $169), the cheapest price we've seen all year, and the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to $199.99 (was $249) - the lowest price you can find. And last but not least, you can also save on Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, on sale for $449.99 (was $549).



Today's AirPods deals from Amazon include best-ever prices and impressive discounts that you might not see again until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. You can also see more of today's best bargains in our Father's Day sales roundup.

Apple AirPods deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's latest and greatest earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, are on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones, Amazon also has Apple's luxurious AirPods Max down to $449.99 thanks to today's $100 discount. The ultra-comfortable over-ear headphones deliver impressive audio and feature active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

See more of today's best cheap AirPods sales and deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 4th of July sales event with 4th of July Apple sales.