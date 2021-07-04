4th of July Apple sales: save with AirPods, MacBook, Apple Watch and iPad deals

Many retailers have launched their 4th of July sales now, which means we're seeing some excellent discounts on top Apple products. From iPad deals to cheap Apple Watch prices, you'll find savings across the range this weekend, with something for everyone and a few record low prices hitting the shelves.

Highlights include a $60 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6 (now $329, was $399), that's the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's latest smartwatch and is usually only reserved for the Project Red model. In face, we've only seen the wider color range hitting $329 once in the last few months, which means you're getting an excellent price here. You'll also find the cheaper Apple Watch SE down to $249 (was $279) if you're looking to spend a little less as well.

iPad deals are also faring particularly well in this weekend's 4th of July Apple sales, with the iPad Air 4 dropping down to $539 (was $599). That's $10 less than the $549 cost we've been seeing for most of this year and only $20 away from the lowest ever price. The 2021 iPad Pro is also getting involved, with a $50 discount at Walmart, dropping down to $749.

You'll find plenty more AirPods, MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch deals just below, but be sure to keep on top of our full 4th of July sales guide for more discounts from across the web.

The best 4th of July Apple sales

4th of July AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199).

AirPods Pro: $249.99 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - We did briefly see a lower price on the premium ANC AirPods Pro earlier in the month (down to $190), however this $197 sales price has generally been the norm for this model throughout the year. Considering that's a cost we only started seeing last summer, this is still a decent saving.

View Deal

4th of July Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE: $279 $249 at Amazon

Save $30 - This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the Apple Watch SE, though it's only $20 off the record low price. Plus, today's 4th of July Apple sales are offering the cheapest price on the entry level SE since December - previously we were seeing a $269 cost remaining particularly stubborn.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm: $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is a record low price on the Apple Watch Series 6, with Apple's most powerful smartwatch dropping all the way down to $329. Previously that cost has been reserved for the Project Red model, but you'll find a wide range of colors up for grabs in today's Apple Watch deals.

View Deal

4th of July iPad deals

iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a well worn iPad deal by now, as we've been seeing this $30 discount on the 8th generation entry level model for months. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been and we don't expect to see a lower price any time soon.

View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - We have seen a $519 record low price on the iPad Air, but only for a very short period over Prime Day. Before that, this model rarely dropped below $550 which means a full $60 off in today's 4th of July Apple sales is an excellent offer. You'll find a range of colors available at this price, but if you're after the Sky Blue model, you'll need to head over to Walmart.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch, 2021 (128GB): $799 $749 at Walmart

Save $50 - This is a rare saving that we've only seen a handful of times before. At $50 off, this $749 is the cheapest the latest 11-inch iPad Pro has ever been, and so far Amazon hasn't been able to match Walmart's own 4th of July Apple sales.

View Deal

4th of July MacBook deals

MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon, and that's particularly refreshing considering we'd been battling a $949 cost for the past few months. With the powerful M1 chip at the helm and 8GB RAM paired with a 256GB SSD, this is excellent value. 512GB: $1,249 $1,099

View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - MacBook deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model at Amazon, with a full $150 discount on the 256GB configuration. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well. We've seen this model sitting at $1,199 for most of the year, but were treated to an extra $50 off last month.

View Deal

