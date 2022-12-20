Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299

Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today.

This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this excellent mid-range device. It's likely that this particular deal will expire fairly soon (at least in time for Christmas), so don't hesitate to pick it up if you're interested.

While the Google Pixel 6a isn't the highest-end phone on the market, its excellent combination of specs and software features makes it an easy recommendation at this price point. Highlights on this model include the own-brand Tensor chip and excellent camera system - the same as on the flagship Pixel 6 from last year. Put both together, and you've got a device that punches well above its weight, considering you're paying just $300.

A few downsides with the Pixel 6a include the plastic-backed design and 60Hz display, both of which stop it from being a premium device. These are fairly easy to overlook, especially if you're coming from a similarly priced device. Again, at $299, it's hard to complain about a few aesthetic drawbacks when the internal specs are as good as they are on the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a at lowest ever price

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (128GB): was $449 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's latest mid-range device was arguably already great value at full price but a new record deal at Amazon just solidifies it as a fantastic option. With a superb Tensor chip and camera, the Google Pixel 6a is a great buy if you're looking for a fully featured flagship that doesn't break the bank.

