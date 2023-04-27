LG's brilliant and brand new OLED TVs get their first major discount since launch

LG had much to live up to with the brand-new G3 OLED and C3 OLED TVs. We still think the previous versions of these premium and highly-rated displays are two of the best TVs you can buy today. But the good news is that these 2023 releases have impressed us, as seen in our LG C3 OLED TV review and LG G3 OLED TV hands-on impressions.

And if that's helped you decide which TV to buy, then here's a deal that knocks a good chunk of money off the price just a month after release. LG has launched a new promotion that gives you up to £500 cashback when purchasing one of its latest OLED TVs until May 23, including both the G3 and C3 displays.

We've highlighted a 55-inch version of the C3 below, but the cashback is available on all sizes of both TVs, with the amount of money you receive back varying from £100 - £500 depending on the initial cost of the display.

You can pick one up directly from the official LG Store or visit one of the retailers participating in the cashback promotion, including John Lewis, Argos, and Very.

Was: £2,099.99

Was: £2,099.99

Now: £1,899.99 at LG Overview: LG's brand-new TV that's the successor to the extremely popular and widely praised C2. This is the first price cut on the new display and comes especially early as it only launched in March this year. Key features: 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Alpha9 Gen6 chip, webOS 23, 4 x HDMI 2.1 Launch date: March 2023 Price history: This is the first price cut on the TV since it launched back in March, just a month ago. It's relatively soon to see offers like this on brand-new TVs, so well worth snapping up if you've had an eye on the set but were waiting for an early discount. Price comparison: Amazon: £2,099.99 | Currys: £2,099.99 Reviews consensus: Many reviewers agree that the LG C3 OLED is a fantastic successor to the excellent C2 OLED. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 here at TechRadar for the stunning viewing experience for movies and top-end gaming performance. The launch price was one of the major negatives, but this cashback offer helps alleviate that somewhat by up to £500, depending on display size. Buy it if: You want one of the best premium OLED TVs available today for movies, TV shows, gaming, and everyday viewing but want a more affordable option compared to the G3. Deep blacks, rich colours, and excellent contrast ensure a superior viewing experience, while HDMI 2.1 support gives you fast and responsive 120Hz gaming on current-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X. Don't buy it if: You don't watch 4K content or play games on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. This TV is a high-end option that excels when paired with high-quality content or one of those latest consoles. If that's not what you plan to use with the TV, then it's an unnecessarily expensive purchase, and you'll be better off with one of these cheap TV deals.

