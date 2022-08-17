The best Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook deals for August 2022

If you're looking for an appealing budget-focused device that packs in plenty of useful features then Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook deals are a fantastic choice. Which a few decent models on offer, we're big fans of these small but powerful machines.

Striking a great balance between being a useful tablet and a fully functional laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook range doesn't offer the fastest Chromebooks but it does offer a lot of reliability and great build quality. The majority of its devices are lightweight and portable, offering excellent battery life, and respectable performance.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook also features amongst our roundup of the best Chromebooks thanks to its great battery life and gorgeous OLED display.

Typically starting from $279/£225 to $429/£499 depending on the spec you choose, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a fairly affordable Chromebook that will last you all day long without a problem. Its price gets even better when you factor in its availability at a number of retailers who frequently offer discounts.

When it comes to Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook deals, the cheapest models may only garner modest discounts from major retailers but the pricier models such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook command a much better price cut if you know where to look. We're not too far off Black Friday 2022 either which should see prices get even lower if you're able to wait until then.

Deals on the basic Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook are generally fairly modest but that's understandable considering it's generally available for well under $300 at most retailers. If you can get a $20 to $30 discount on this model then it's a pretty great deal all things said.

Alternatively, for a superior model, the discounts on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook are currently a bit chunkier with some retailers offering a significant discount of 15-20% depending on the specifications you need most. Somewhat understandably, the more you spend, generally the bigger the saving. Look below at our comparison chart to see what’s available at major retailers at the moment.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook deals

It's worth noting that there are plenty of alternative Chromebooks on the market for a similar price if you're not completely sold on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. If you're interested, check out our roundup of this week's best Chromebook deals to find plenty more suggestions and buying advice.

While you're considering other options, it can be wise to read up on the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks for alternatives to these Lenovo machines. Understanding if you should buy a Chromebook is advisable too if you're new to ChromeOS before diving in on a purchase.