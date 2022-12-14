Last-minute gifts from Amazon: Echo, Kindle and Fire tablets starting at $14.99

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. Amazon is offering last-minute deals on its best-selling devices, which include the Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more. Amazon's device deals just happen to make fantastic gifts, so you can not only score a bargain, but you can also cross someone off your shopping list.



Some of our favorite last-minute gifts from Amazon include the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for $27.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99), the Kindle Paperwhite marked down to $114.99 (opens in new tab) ($149.99), and the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $54.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99).



Looking for a cheap stocking stuffer? You can snag the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 (opens in new tab) and get the third-generation Echo Dot on sale for only $14.99 (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best last-minute gifts from Amazon below, all of which arrive before Christmas – but that will change as we get closer to December 25. If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can see our Christmas sales roundup, which includes deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This last-minute gift would make a great stocking stuffer idea, thanks to today's 63% discount that gets you the best-selling Echo Dot for just $14.99. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15. Arrives before Christmas

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Another last-minute gift that would be a great stocking stuffer - Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $26.99, which is just $2 more than the record low. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's last-minute gifts include the 2022 Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $44.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's sale also includes the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet, that's on sale for $54.99. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's biggest tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 on sale for $89.99 - only $15 more than the cheapest ever price. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite last-minute gift ideas from Amazon is the latest Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $114.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Kindle 2022: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The all-new Kindle was just released in September, and Amazon is offering a $10 discount on the newest e-reader, bringing the price down to $89.99. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts up to six weeks. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)If you want to splash all out for the Kindle Oasis, Amazon is offering a $50 discount bringing the price down to $199.99 0 $25 more than the record-low price. The Kindle Oasis is a premium device for serious readers, with a seven-inch flush-front display and loads of features, and instant access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Arrives before Christmas

