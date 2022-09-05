Labor Day sales: 5 best memory foam mattress deals live now

It's Labor Day, and like any holiday, that means there are some excellent discounts to shop on mattresses. This year's best Labor Day mattress sales include some killer price drops on memory foam models.

Memory foam is designed to respond to your body heat by moulding to your exact shape, to provide custom support as you slumber. They tend to really shine when it comes to deep pressure relief, making them a good choice for those who suffer from sore joints. The degree to which you'll sink into your mattress depends on the model you go for – you might want a softer memory foam mattress that envelopes your limbs, or a firmer one that you sleep 'on' rather than 'in'. We have both kinds in this roundup.

While cheap or old memory foam mattresses can have a tendency to trap heat, things have come a long way since the early days of memory foam, with newer and pricier versions typically include materials designed to dissipate body heat and stop you from getting too warm at night.

If you're not sure which model you need, our best memory foam mattress guide runs down our top picks across the market – or if you're not 100% sure on memory foam, check out our general best mattress guide for a variety of enormously comfortable options. Now let's run down the 5 best memory foam mattress deals for this Labor Day.

(opens in new tab) 1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $599 $399 + $499 of free bedding at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best value for money – Nectar is a reliable pick when it comes to memory foam mattresses, offering a quality product at a reasonable price. In our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab), we found the gel memory foam delivered good pressure relief, and recommend it as particularly comfortable for side and back sleepers. The Labor Day deal is one we see regularly, but still offers excellent value, with the price of a queen dropping from $999 to $799, with $499 of free bedding included too. You also get a 1-year sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) 2. Helix Midnight Mattress: from $799 $699 + 2 free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

Best for side sleepers - We rate the award-winning Midnight as an excellent choice for side sleepers. This medium-firm mattress offers good pressure relief, great edge support and sleeps cool too. The Helix Labor Day sale offers tiered discounts, going up as you spend more, and you can save up to $150 on this particular model, with a queen Helix Midnight dropping to $1,099 (you'll save more on the king, which is discounted to $1,399). The offer also gets you two Dream pillows included for free, as well. If you're a front sleeper, check out the Helix Dusk (opens in new tab), which is also included in the offer, and offers more support.

(opens in new tab) 3. Saatva Loom & Leaf: from $1,074 $699 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Best for back pain – A premium mattress handcrafted in America, the Loom & Leaf is pricier than many memory foam options, but our exclusive discount gets you $375 off all sizes – that takes the queen down from $2,174 to $1,799. The design includes various foams for a balance of support and pressure relief, and the top layer is infused with gel to help with temperature regulation. There are two firmness options to choose between, and this errs on the firmer side whichever you go for – the combination of that extra support and soothing memory foam makes this a great choice for those who suffer back pain. There's a 1-year trial period and lifetime warranty, as well as free white glove delivery.

(opens in new tab) 4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Best for affordable cooling – The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is engineered to keep you cool at night, thanks in part to the phase-change cover designed to regulate your temperature as you sleep. . It's on the firmer side, which makes it a great option if you suffer with back pain, but side sleepers may wish to go for something softer. This brand has knocked a blanket 35% off in its Labor Day sale, and is bundling in some free pillows and sheets too – that means a queen is now $799 (was $1,239), with $199 free bedding bumping up the total savings.