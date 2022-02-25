Huge TV deal: this 50-inch 4K TV drops to $288 in exclusive Walmart Plus deal

If you're looking to score a cheap TV, then you're in luck. Walmart just released incredible deals exclusively for its Walmart Plus members, and our favorite bargain from the bunch is this 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $288 (was $699). That's a whopping $411 discount and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K smart TV.



For just $288, this 50-inch set delivers a premium picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.



Keep in mind this deal is exclusively for Walmart Plus members, and if you don't have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Perks include free shipping on all orders, free grocery delivery, and exclusive access to deals like today's sale.

Today's best TV deal

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $699 $288 at Walmart

Save $411 - Walmart Plus members can score a massive $411 discount on this 50-inch 4K smart TV from RCA, which brings the price down to just $288. A fantastic deal, this 4K ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities with the Roku experience for seamless streaming and access to thousands of movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

