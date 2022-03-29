Huge deal: Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV gets $500 slashed off price

If you're looking to snag a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the Samsung 65-inch Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.



Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers a gorgeous picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display and a fantastic opportunity to snag a deal on the pricey Samsung The Frame TV. Today's deal is for the 2021 model, and we don't know how long Samsung will have the 65-inch TV at this record-low price.

Samsung The Frame TV deal

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - Samsung's The Frame TV gets a massive $500 discount which brings the price down to $1,499.99 - the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch QLED display. The stunning Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



55-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 $1,399.99

75-inch model on sale for $2,999.99 $2,199.99

