Huge deal: Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV gets $500 slashed off price

By published

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV drops to record-low price

Samsung the frame tv
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to snag a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the Samsung 65-inch Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.

Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers a gorgeous picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display and a fantastic opportunity to snag a deal on the pricey Samsung The Frame TV. Today's deal is for the 2021 model, and we don't know how long Samsung will have the 65-inch TV at this record-low price.

Samsung The Frame TV deal

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung
Save $500 -  Samsung's The Frame TV gets a massive $500 discount which brings the price down to $1,499.99 - the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch QLED display. The stunning Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

55-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 $1,399.99
75-inch model on sale for $2,999.99 $2,199.99 

View Deal

More TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.