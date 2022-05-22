HP Memorial Day sale: save up to $500 on laptops, PCs and gaming accessories

The HP Memorial Day sale is now live with huge discounts of up to $500 on laptops, PCs and gaming accessories. You can follow the link below to browse the full sale for yourself, but we've also picked out some of the highlights right here to give you some inspiration if you're looking to buy a laptop in the Memorial Day sales.

The laptops are where you can find many of the best deals, including this HP 14z laptop that's down to $279.99 (was $429.99). As well as being the cheapest laptop deal in the HP Memorial Day sale, it's an excellent buy if you need a basic 14-inch machine for light use or schoolwork. What stands out most about this device, though, is the inclusion of 8GB RAM that will give the laptop a big performance boost compared to others that are cheaper or around the same price.

For those who want a more powerful all-purpose machine, you should check out the massive $400 saving on this HP Pavilion 15t. With the discount it falls to $519.99, which is a stunning price for a device that comes with a speedy Intel i5 processor, a performance-boosting 8GB RAM and a large 512GB SSD for loads of storage space. At 15.6-inches, it's a less portable option but is an excellent home workstation that can comfortably multitask and handle all your everyday needs - from browsing to media streaming and video calls.

Alongside these laptop deals, there are also some offers on gaming PCs, monitors, software and accessories. We've picked out a few of the best bargains below.

Best deals in the HP Memorial Day sale

HP 14z laptop: $429.99 $279.99 at HP

Save $150 - This is the cheapest laptop in the HP Memorial Day sale and a good price for a 14-inch machine. A highlight is the inclusion of 8GB RAM, which will significantly improve the performance when multitasking compared to other laptops in this price range. Good value, then, if you need a device for basic tasks such as browsing, word processing and media streaming.

HP Pavilion 15t laptop: $919.99 $519.99 at HP

Save $400 - This is a significant discount on a powerful 15.6-inch HP Pavilion laptop packed with top-end and capable components. In particular, the Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM offer high performance, while the 512GB SSD is loads of storage for your files and applications. If you have a budget of around $500 to spend on an all-around device that can handle anything (except gaming) then this laptop gets you a lot for your money.

HP Envy TE01-2275xt PC: $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at HP

Save $300 - This HP Envy has everything we like to see in a gaming PC for around $1,000. The Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and RTX 3060 graphics card will comfortably handle recent releases at 1080p on high settings or more straightforward video editing tasks. The 256GB SSD is a little on the small side, but it does also include a standard 2TB hard drive for more storage.

If nothing has grabbed you from HP, you can see all the Memorial Day laptop sales currently live. You can also browse through more of the best cheap laptop deals and cheap gaming PCs available today for even more options.