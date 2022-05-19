Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is live: 50% off appliances, tools, furniture and more

The highly anticipated Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live, which means you can score massive savings right now from the retailer on everything from major appliances, tools, and lawnmowers to grills, patio furniture, planters, and more. To help you find all the best offers, we're rounding up the top 5 deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sales event.



The Memorial Day sales event is the unofficial start to summer, which is why Best Buy is one of the most popular retailers during the holiday weekend. You can create your dream backyard with deals on patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, and grills, or upgrade your home appliances with massive savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more.



You'll find our top deal picks from Home Depot's Memorial Day sale below, which includes savings on major appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, and kitchen devices. We've also listed today's best Memorial Day sales with offers from Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's, and more.



Home Depot Memorial Day sale: today's top deals

Home Depot | Save up to $700 on major appliances

Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Home Depot's Memorial Day sale and the retailer is offering up to $700 on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more. You can also save up to 30% on kitchen and laundry packages from brands like Samsung and LG.

Home Depot | Save up to 40% off patio furniture

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is a perfect opportunity to score best-ever offers on patio furniture so you can create your dream outdoor space. The retailer is offering up to 40% off chairs, umbrellas, dining tables, fire pits, decor, and more.

Home Depot | Grills starting at $299

Kick-off the summer season with a new grill at this year's Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $299 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

Home Depot | Up to $200 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $200 on everything from saws to drills at Home Depot right now, plus you can score free shipping. Today's Memorial Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

Home Depot | Take up to 25% off small appliances

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 25% off small appliances, which include air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and blenders from brands like Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, and more.

