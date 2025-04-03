Home Depot's Spring Black Friday is live: 40% off patio furniture, grills and tools

Get your outdoor space ready with huge discounts at Home Depot

The weather is getting warmer, and the days are longer, which means spring has finally arrived. Home Depot is celebrating this by launching a massive Spring Black Friday sale. The retailer has huge savings on patio furniture, grills, appliances, tools, and lawnmowers, plus free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

Home Depot is always a popular destination when you want to update your home for spring. The retailer has everything you need to spruce up your backyard, including patio furniture, grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, planters, flowers, and mulch. The retailer also has impressive savings on major appliances, including up to 25% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

Below, I've listed links to Home Depot's most popular Spring Black Friday sale categories, followed by the five best offers on patio furniture, tools, grills, lawnmowers, and major appliances. Remember that Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale includes limited-time offers that end on April 16, so you should take advantage before it's too late.

Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale: the 5 best deals

Upgrade your backyard with new patio furniture at Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale. You can save up to 40% on patio sets, chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, and decor, with prices starting at just $99.

Home Depot is an excellent destination for a wide range of grills to choose from, and today's sale allows you to save up to $250. You can find deals from brands like Weber, Traeger, and Blackstone, with prices starting at $99.

You can save up to 45% on select tools, including saws, drills, and kits from brands like Dewalt and Milwaukee. The retailer also offers savings on outdoor tools like pressure washers, blowers, trimmers, and edgers.

Need a new lawn mower this spring? Home Depot not only has a wide selection from push mowers to riding, but you can also find huge savings from brands like Dewalt and RYOBI, with deals starting at $199.

Home Depot's Spring Black Friday appliance sale includes up to 35% off major appliances, like refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also score free shipping on purchases of $396 or more.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

