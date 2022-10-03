Google Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Pixel 7 launch

Amazon has just dropped the Google Pixel 6a, which was already discounted, down to just $349 (opens in new tab) today – a full $150 off the original retail price.

This deal beats the previous record by $50 and makes this latest mid-range flagship from Google a tempting choice if you want a powerful Android device without breaking the bank.

Even with the launch of the Google Pixel 7 just around the corner, the Google Pixel 6a is likely to stick around as part of the brand's line-up of devices as the more budget-orientated option. Overall, it's a decent buy thanks to its excellent Tensor chip and camera – both of which are the same as the standard Google Pixel 6.

Where the Google Pixel 6a slightly falls down is in its lower resolution screen (60Hz vs the standard Pixel's 90Hz) and polymer construction. Versus the Pixel 6's glass-backed design, the Pixel 6a feels more like a mid-range device, albeit one that's just as powerful and feature-packed.

Today's price makes the Pixel 6a a full $150 cheaper (opens in new tab) than the standard Pixel 6 at Amazon and $100 less (opens in new tab) than the similarly mid-ranged Samsung Galaxy A53, which easily establishes it as the value pick right now. In fact, we'd be surprised if there was a better mid-range Android choice between now and Black Friday (opens in new tab) next month.

Google Pixel 6a at new lowest price at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Google's latest mid-range device was arguably already great value at full price but a new record deal at Amazon just solidifies it as a fantastic option. With a superb Tensor chip and camera, the Google Pixel 6a is a great buy if you're looking for a fully featured flagship that doesn't break the bank.

