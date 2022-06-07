Google Pixel 6 Pro crashes to lowest price ever with $100 discount at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) after a surprise $100 discount at the retailer. That's the lowest price yet on this fantastic flagship and the first significant discount we've seen on unlocked devices.

Considering this excellent phone was selling out just a few months ago at the beginning of the year, we'd say this is one of the best cell phone deals (opens in new tab) in recent weeks. It's definitely the best-unlocked Android device deal currently - and one that bodes well for the future, considering the yearly Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sales are just around the corner.

Paying just $799 makes the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) a real bargain. While the Google Tensor chip inside isn't quite the match for the latest Snapdragon chips in the Galaxy S22 series, it's got a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ display and one of the best camera setups you'll find anywhere on a smartphone. It's real easy to snap great photos with this thing, thanks to clever software support and computational tricks like the Magic Eraser and Real Tone. Overall, it's an extremely solid device with great hardware and a clean Android experience - a few bugs aside.

Outside the US? Check out the best Google Pixel 6 deals in your region just below.

Save $100 and pick up the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro for its best-ever price unlocked today at Amazon. With a superb camera, display, and a speedy Google Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 Pro is a fantastic choice if you're on the hunt for a new Android flagship.

