Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.

On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.

The Labor Day sales generally offer the best discounts this side of Black Friday in November, so if you are looking for an upgrade on your handset this could well be the best option to do so for a while.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a small, fast device and offers a clean and reliable Android experience. While it is an incremental update on its predecessor, the S22 has kept what was good about the Galaxy S21 , and upgraded the camera, processor, and materials to create a solid Android device.

The cameras on this device will satisfy most mobile photography users and the image quality is just excellent. On top of that, the device comes with great adaptive screen-fresh technology that enhances fast-scrolling and action games to look smooth.

The battery life is also pretty good, easily getting you through a day of fairly constant use and while the phone doesn’t ship with a charging adapter – just the USB-C cable – you can still use any compatible 25W adapter or charge wirelessly via a Qi adapter.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: from $799.99 to $99.99 at Samsung with up to $100 Samsung credit and $700 trade-in credit (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best deals we have seen for a Galaxy S22 and could cut the price to a mere $99.99, from its original tag of $799.99. It all depends on the device you can trade in, but you get a $100 Samsung credit straight away if you decide to buy this device. With an excellent camera, processor and overall performance this deal is a real bargain.

