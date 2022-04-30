Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 and $300 off your Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Samsung today

Samsung has just launched its best ever deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 this week - including not just a $300 upfront discount, but also a free Galaxy Watch 4 with all devices.

Retailing for $1,499 (was $1,799), this is still one very pricey foldable indeed but you get at least $500 of extra value with this deal in total. The Galaxy Watch 4 isn't just the latest wearable from the company, but it's worth $199 by itself so it's a significant freebie.

Alongside the watch, you'll also score a free S-Pen stylus, a free wireless charger, and $100 of Google Play credit. These are standard gifts from the retailer but welcome additions either way as they'll set you up with everything you'll need to get the very most out of your new foldable device.

While it's still considered a niche product, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is definitely the best foldable device yet from the firm. Not only has it smoothed out a lot of the teething issues (reliability), but it's arguably the first in the series to really utilize that extra screen real estate. Not only is app support way, way better but the added S-Pen functionality makes it a great daily driver if you're focused on productivity.

Note, if this device is still a little too pricey for your tastes (understandable), then there are actually a few more deals from Samsung this week on its other flagship devices. These are running through Mother's Day until May 8th and include promotions on the Galaxy S22 series and Flip 3. If you're interested, we've rounded them up just down below.

New Galaxy Fold 3 deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1,499 plus free Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung

Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is quite simply the best yet on this gorgeous foldable. Not only are you getting a nice $300 price cut, but the retailer is throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 (worth $199) with every purchase. On top of that, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and leather case for your device. Put together, this is one incredible deal and definitely not one to be missed. Note, trade-in values of up to $535 are currently also available.

More deals from Samsung this week

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899, plus free Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung

Want a cheaper foldable? Samsung also has a really strong line-up of deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not only can you get a nice little $100 price cut upfront (plus trade-in options), but the retailer is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. If that wasn't all, you'll also get a free charger, S-Pen, and $50 of Google App Store credit. Put together you're getting a ton of added value here and it's well worth considering picking this one up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249 $199.99, free band and charging dock for $10

Add a touch of personality with your Galaxy Watch 4 via the 'create your own' feature at Samsung and the retailer will gift you a free band and the chance to bundle in a dock for just $10. On top of that, you'll get a nice upfront discount of $50 on all devices today, regardless of whether you design a custom watch or not.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: up to $100 Google Store credit, plus up to $200 with trade at Samsung

It's barely a few months old but you can already get yourself a nice little deal on the latest Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets from Samsung. Available now is an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $200 and some bundled Google App store credit - perfect if you're going to be using expensive software on your new machine.

