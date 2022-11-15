Forget the AirPods - the Galaxy Buds Live are half-price in Walmart's Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have fallen to just $69 (was $149) (opens in new tab) in Walmart's early Black Friday deals today - the lowest price yet on these premium wireless earbuds.

This deal puts these buds - which were already pretty great value - as a much cheaper alternative to the likes of the AirPods. Those with an Android device, in particular, will find these a very compelling accessory at this price.

With a distinctive kidney bean-shaped design, the Galaxy Buds Live offer a comfortable fit, 28-hour battery life, and active noise cancellation. Overall, they aren't quite the match for more premium options like the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for sound quality, but they're almost a steal at this price in today's early Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for just $69 The Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation and effortless pairing, and great sound quality. The earbuds are a great alternative to the pricey AirPods Pro and today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

