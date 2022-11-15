Forget the AirPods - the Galaxy Buds Live are half-price in Walmart's Black Friday deals

By Alex Whitelock
published

Don't skip these great buds for just $69

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on khaki background with 'lowest price' text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have fallen to just $69 (was $149) (opens in new tab) in Walmart's early Black Friday deals today - the lowest price yet on these premium wireless earbuds.

This deal puts these buds - which were already pretty great value - as a much cheaper alternative to the likes of the AirPods. Those with an Android device, in particular, will find these a very compelling accessory at this price.

With a distinctive kidney bean-shaped design, the Galaxy Buds Live offer a comfortable fit, 28-hour battery life, and active noise cancellation. Overall, they aren't quite the match for more premium options like the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for sound quality, but they're almost a steal at this price in today's early Black Friday deals.

If you're interested in more recommendations from us covering this huge early-bird sale from the retailer, head on over to our main Walmart Black Friday deals page, where we're rounding up laptops, TVs, and plenty more earbuds. If you want to see live updates, we're also running a Walmart Black Friday deals live blog, which includes our thoughts on the sale and tons of handy buyer's tips.

Outside the US? Check out the best Galaxy Buds Live deals in your region just below.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal

was (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale for just $69 The Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation and effortless pairing, and great sound quality. The earbuds are a great alternative to the pricey AirPods Pro and today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for more options? Head on over to our Black Friday headphone deals page to compare this deal to other early promotions.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.