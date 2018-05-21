Flipkart Apple Week: Best deals on Apple products

Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Apple Week sale, offering discounts, cashback and 50% buyback guarantee on selected iPhone models, Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods and EarPods.

The Apple Week sale began today, 21 May 21 and it will end on 27 May. Flipkart has announced that it will offer an assured buyback value of up to 50% on selected iPhone models. ICICI Bank Credit card users will get a cashback of 10% up to Rs 10,000 on EMI transactions.

Best Flipkart Apple Week deals

Buy Apple iPhone X @ Rs. 85,999 on Flipkart Apple's flagship device, the iPhone X is currently available for Rs 85,999, down from its original price of Rs 89,000. It comes with up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI option. The Apple iPhone X features a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and is powered by the A11 Bionic Chip coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 7MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus @ Rs. 72,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 8 Plus has received a discount of Rs 4,561 and is currently available for Rs 72,999, down from its regular price of Rs 77,560. The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the A11 Bionic Chip coupled with 64GB if internal storage. It sports a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 7MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 @ Rs. 62,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 8, the cheapest device among the three models that were launched last year is currently available for Rs 62,999, down from its regular price of Rs 67,940. The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the A11 Bionic Chip coupled with 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 @ Rs. 46,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 7 has received a discount of Rs 2,001 and is currently available for Rs 46,999, down from its regular price of Rs 49,000. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion SoC coupled with 32GB of internal storage. It sports a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone 6s @ Rs. 33,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 6S is currently available for Rs 33,999, down from its regular price of Rs 40,000. It has received a discount of Rs 6,001 and comes with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by the Apple A9 SoC coupled with 32GB of internal storage. It sports a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone 6 @ Rs. 23,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone 6 has also received a substantial discount and is currently available for Rs 23,999, down from its regular price of Rs 29,500. The Apple iPhone 6 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by the Apple A8 SoC coupled with 32GB of internal storage. It sports an 8MP primary camera and a 1.2MP front camera.

Buy Apple iPhone SE @ Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone SE, currently the cheapest mobile phone from Apple is currently available for Rs 17,999, down from its original price of Rs 26,000. The Apple iPhone SE features a 4-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by the Apple A9 SoC coupled with 32GB of internal storage. It sports a 12MP primary camera and a 1.2MP front camera.

Apart from the iPhones, Flipkart is also offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series, iPads, EarPods and the AirPods under the Apple Week. Starting with iPads, the Apple iPad 32GB has received a discount of Rs 5,100 and is currently available for Rs 22,900. The Apple Watch Series have received discounts up to Rs 4,400 and they can be found here.