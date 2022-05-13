Flash sale cuts $390 off Casper’s best-selling memory foam mattress

While Casper is yet to launch its official Memorial Day deals, it has dropped a great discount on the award-winning Casper Original. From today through Monday 16 May you can save up to $393 on the Original all-foam mattress in a box and have 100 nights to trial it, risk-free, at home.

We rarely see deals like this on the Casper Original, with the biggest savings averaging around 10% most months. But here a queen size is on sale for $995 (was $1,295), which is competitive for such a high quality bed-in-a-box. We doubt it will drop lower during the Memorial Day mattress sales, so if you’re keen to try this top-rated memory foam mattress, now is a fantastic time to buy.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses for a wide range of sleeping positions and budgets, and the Original is hugely popular in the States thanks to its supportive yet contouring feel. This gives you the perfect blend of head-to-toe comfort during sleep while relieving pressure on your hips, back and shoulders, with just a touch of comforting sink-in softness. Overall, it’s a great early buy ahead of the official Memorial Day sales.

Casper Original mattress: from $895 $688 at Casper

Save up to $393 - This is the first time since Black Friday that we’ve seen such a juicy discount on the Casper Original. A queen size is reduced to $995, making it cheaper than the likes of the Saatva Loom & Leaf ($1,899) and the DreamCloud ($999). The Original is made using toxin-free, breathable foams divided into three support zones to keep your spine aligned during sleep. AirScape tech encourages airflow too, so you’ll sleep cooler.

Casper offers a 100-night risk-free trial on the all-foam Original, so if you change your mind during that time you can return it for a refund. There’s fast and free shipping in the US and Canada too, and the Original is covered by a limited 10-year warranty.

There are over 20,000 user reviews for the Casper Original, with an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Existing customers praise it for comfort and full body support, and are surprised at how cool it sleeps considering its a pure memory foam mattress. That’s down to the brand’s AirScape tech (perforated foam), plus the use of breathable materials from the cover down.

The hybrid version of the Original isn’t included in this new mattress sale, but we’re predicting a discount of around 10% as we approach Memorial Day. The hybrid offers a slightly firmer feel and more breathability (air flows more freely through and around springs), but if it’s gentle body-hugging comfort you’re after from a medium-firm mattress, definitely try the all-foam Casper Original. Especially at this new time-limited cheaper price. We’d also recommend looking after it by covering it with the best mattress protector for safeguarding against spills and stains.

If you don’t have the budget for a new bed but need more comfort from your existing mattress, also take a look at our guide to the best mattress toppers for different budgets. To deepen your sleep comfort, make sure you’re sleeping on the best pillow for your body type.

Read more: