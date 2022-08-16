Exclusive Mint Mobile deal: get an extra $20 gift card when you switch

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get a $20 gift card when they make the switch (opens in new tab) to the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile this week - an awesome little promotion that stacks on top of the usual deals at the carrier.

If those pesky big carrier plans are putting a squeeze on your bank account every month then this Mint Mobile deal (opens in new tab) is a great way to bring those bills into line. Mint Mobile plans run anywhere from $15 to $30 per month (opens in new tab), which makes them on average under half the price of the usual suspects.

Note, to be eligible for this exclusive promotion you'll need to be either an existing AT&T or Verizon customer. If you are, then all you need to do is click through from this page through to Mint to get a coupon code automatically applied for checkout. If the code doesn't apply automatically, then you can simply use the code GIFTCARD20 at checkout instead.

As stated, this promo stacks on top of the excellent family rates (opens in new tab), buy-in-bulk multiple-month savings (opens in new tab), and device deals (opens in new tab) that are a usual fixture at the prepaid carrier. If you're looking to save as much cash as possible on one of the best prepaid plans on the market currently then we highly recommend bundling one or more of these promotions together for a really, really low monthly cost.

Exclusive Mint Mobile deal

Big carrier prices got you down? Mint Mobile is a fantastic prepaid carrier that offers 5G data plans for as little as $15 per month without the need for a pesky contract. Better yet still, TechRadar readers who switch over from AT&T or Verizon can score themselves an additional $20 gift card this week, a fantastic little promo that stacks on top of the super low monthly prices and range of device deals found at the carrier.

