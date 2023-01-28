Enormous 85-inch Super Bowl TV deals are here - prices start from $899.99

There's nothing quite like watching a major sports event on the largest screen possible, so if you're looking for a display upgrade ahead of February 12 for the big game, then check out these TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl featuring whopping 85-inch sets with prices starting at under $1,000.

We've picked out five of the best Super Bowl TV deals at this screen size right here. Check them out below, including a handful of more budget-friendly options such as the Hisense A7 at Best Buy for $899.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99) all the way up to top-of-the-line premium with discounts over $1,000 like the Samsung QN90B at Best Buy for $2,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $3,799.99).

The 5 best 85-inch Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense A7 4K LED Google TV: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The cheapest 85-inch TV at Best Buy is this basic, entry-level Hisense A7. Hisense has built a reputation over the years of manufacturing solid TVs for everyday viewing at an affordable price - and this one is no different. While it doesn't offer all the bells-and-whistles found in the more premium displays, it's a solid option if you just want to get a lot of TV for your money that supports high resolution 4K content and has access to all major streaming apps through Google TV.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is a fantastic low price for one of Samsung's entry level 4K TVs. Just know that this is an older display so it lacks a few of the most up-to-date features that improve picture quality and performance. Still, if you want a large TV from one of the major brands at a bargain price then you can't get much better than this right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For an extra $200 you can upgrade to this more modern Samsung 4K TV. We've reviewed the Samsung TU7100, which is the exact same display but with a different model name, so know this sports some useful improvements. These include more vibrant images thanks to the superior contrast and richer blacks, while the Tizen OS makes navigating between apps a breeze.

(opens in new tab) Sony X85K 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Sony X85K is one of the less expensive high-end TVs with direct lit LEDs, which gives the image better lighting uniformity compared to the more common edge lit displays. That bump to image quality does come at a premium, but the current $300 discount lessens the sting a little. Other features include support for fast and responsive 120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: was $3,799.99 now $2,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a premium option, then this high-end Samsung QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV is available for its lowest price ever - beating the previous record low from last year by $100. In our review, we found the picture quality stunning thanks to the fancily-named Quantum Matrix Technology. This uses mini-LEDs to create a wide range of rich colors with superior contrast and HDR lighting to make whatever you're watching pop.

If these displays are too big or out of your price range then do pop over to our larger TV deals hub that features a range of options from under $100.